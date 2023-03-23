NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Odds, Favorites at COTA

NASCAR is headed to Texas this weekend for some road course racing at COTA and the odds are favoring one driver in particular. This is the first time on the road this year and if it was anything like 2022, we could see an up-and-comer make a big statement.

Ross Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at COTA a year ago. It was a sign of things to come later that season. While we could never have seen his wall ride move at Martinsville coming, many should have taken notice sooner than they did.

However, it isn’t Chastain that leads the odds and favorites among the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA. That goes to Kyle Larson. At 13-2 odds, Vegas thinks he has a chance to rekindle his road course prowess and get a win.

While the Melon Man isn’t the favorite, he is still slated at 8-1 odds to win the race. He is tied with Kyle Busch at those odds. A driver that has really come around this season after a rough start, Tyler Reddick is close behind at 9-1.

Reddick was the best road course driver last season. He won both Road America and the Indy Road Course. Besides a P35 DNF at Sonoma last year, Reddick had finishes of P5, P1, P1, P7, and P8 on the road. He’s my personal favorite for this weekend.

NASCAR COTA Odds, Don’t Sleep on AJ Allmendinger

The NASCAR race at COTA has some interesting drivers high up in the odds. That’s what makes road courses so fun. You have drivers that teams bring in as “aces” to hope to gain some points or just make a statement.

Let’s not forget that two F1 champions will be in this race as well. However, I’m more interested in AJ Allmendinger. He’s back in the Cup Series and has a solid road course record. He was a driver that was brought up for these races when he was full-time in the Xfinity Series.

He’s in at 12-1 odds. With Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has a lot of confidence and support. While he hasn’t made a lot of noise this season, he’s been quietly good. Besides a DNF at Fontana, Allmendinger has kept his No. 16 Chevy in the top 20 every week this season.

This weekend should be fun with Jimmie Johnson and others joining the lineup. Road course racing is back! Lefts, rights, and things people that don’t watch NASCAR think don’t happen in NASCAR.