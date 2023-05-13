NASCAR ejects Tyler Reddick crew chief, Ty Gibbs car chief for remainder of Darlington weekend

Two NASCAR Cup Series teams will be without crew members for the remainder of the weekend at Darlington. Failed pre-race inspections on Friday led to a pair of suspensions.

Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 team will be without crew chief Billy Scott for the remainder of the weekend, NASCAR announced. Ty Gibbs — driver of the No. 54 — will be without car chief Nate Bellows.

Additionally, both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

It’s the second consecutive weekend in which NASCAR ejected a member of Reddick’s crew. Last weekend at Kansas, the No. 45 team lost car chief Michael Hobson.

Reddick represents 23XI Racing while Gibbs is a member of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Reddick claimed his lone checkered flag of the 2023 season at Circuit of the Americas. He’s finished in the top-10 six times this year and crossed the finish line in the top-five in four races. Reddick currently ranks sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings.

Gibbs currently sits 19th in the points standings. He’s searching for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory and has finished in the top-10 four times this season.

The green flag for the Goodyear 400 from Darlington drops at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage airs on FS1.

Dale Jarrett returns to Darlington for NASCAR Cup Series race

Fans attending Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington will get to see a NASCAR legend. Dale Jarrett returns to the track to lead the pace car for this big event.

In April, Darlington Raceway announced Jarrett’s presence at the track. It’s a venue where he found plenty of success.

“Dale Jarrett is more than just a legendary driver and broadcaster; he’s an incredible ambassador for NASCAR,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp per NBC Sports. “Not only does he provide a powerful connection to our past, he also promotes our present and serves as a shining example for our future. We’re thrilled he’ll lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400.”

Jarrett won three races at Darlington during his illustrious NASCAR career. He claimed the checkered flag in 1997, 1998 and 2001.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Darlington Raceway,” said Jarrett. “The track is challenging, the fans are passionate and the racing is always fantastic. It was a major achievement to win races there, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to drive the pace car on this historic day for our sport.”

Jarrett won 32 NASCAR Cup Series races in his 24-year career. In 1999, he won the Cup Series championship.