NASCAR endorsement deals grow amid rising popularity of motorsports

All anyone can talk about is how NASCAR is doing badly in ratings and the sport is “dead.” Well, the endorsement numbers tell a different story. TV ratings are less important with every year that goes on. However, what will never be unimportant are sponsors and endorsement deals. The lifeblood of motorsports.

A lot of focus has been put on F1 in recent years. That makes a lot of sense when you consider the sport is making inroads in America for the first time, really. The Drive to Survive series has helped catapult the sport to new heights.

Things are going well for pretty much all motorsports and not just F1, though. Between 2021 and 2022, according to SponsorUnited, motorsports athletes saw brand deals rise by 84% across the board. MotoGP and F1 saw the biggest rise with 32% and 26% growth, respectively. IndyCar and NASCAR saw increases of 13% and 8% each.

So, what is driving the growth in motorsport and NASCAR? SponsorUnited looked at data including more than 4,200 brands, 200 athletes, and more than 2,900 posts on social media.

Breaking down what is driving the new brand deals reveals an interesting development. Manufacturing and technology brands are leading the charge. An increase of 250% in partnerships in North America alone, with a lot of that going to NASCAR teams and drivers.

I spoke with Bob Lynch, CEO of SponsorUnited about his company’s findings. This growth will only add to NASCAR’s already loyal fandoms. Given how many sponsors a single NASCAR driver can have, it opens up a lot of opportunities.

“What the numbers don’t show, is just the depth of loyalty and engagement and sort of generational involvement at NASCAR which is hard to replicate,” Lynch explained. “When you’re looking at college athletes for instance, the engagement is a more transactional relationship. … Whereas, there’s a far deeper, embedded relationship that NASCAR has with its fans and they’ve certainly benefitted from that.”

The next decade or so of motorsports is going to be focused on new technology and frankly, environmentalism. Both F1 and NASCAR have promises to be carbon neutral by 2030 and 2035, respectively, making new tech as important as ever.

NASCAR tracks can learn a thing or two from Pocono Raceway

So, there is good news for drivers and teams in NASCAR and motorsports in general. New brands coming to the sport are always important. Sponsors are the name of the game and sometimes, more important than driving skill. In terms of teams and drivers, there have been 45 new brands in NASCAR for the 2023 season.

While teams are seeing new sponsors, racetrack facilities saw a -4.5% decrease in deals. However, Pocono Raceway seems to be doing it right. Pocono added more sponsors between 2021 and 2022 than any other track.

Getting those “non-endemic” sponsors, or in other words, sponsors that aren’t directly related to motorsports and other non-traditional sponsors is important. In other words, growing the sport to new audiences.

“The trend toward brands outside of the racing industry sponsoring NASCAR teams continues to strengthen: since 2019, non-endemic NASCAR deals have increased 4%,” SponsorUnited’s research states. Those non-endemic partners are going to give new life (and money) to a lot of teams.

As motorsports continue to grow, so will NASCAR. Other series and motorsports might have more growth right now, but that’s because they aren’t solidified in North America quite like NASCAR. Talk about TV ratings all you want, NASCAR will just continue to take new sponsors and point the sport in a new direction.