This year marks the 75th anniversary of NASCAR. Already we have seen the organization celebrate its history and cheer for the future. With the big anniversary upon us, NASCAR is going to add to the list of the 50 Greatest Drivers that was put out in 1998.

By the end of April, 25 new names will join the Greatest Drivers of All Time. That will bring the list up to 75 members, a fitting tribute to the sport and the athletes that have made it so great.

Those drivers have already been chosen, and they will be announced in groups of five. Each week NASCAR will announce five drivers that have been added to the list until they get through all of them.

This is going to all culminate in a celebration of those drivers on May 14 at Darlington Raceway.

For our 75th anniversary, we're honored to recognize the best of the best. #NASCAR75

That list of 50 Greatest Drivers is a serious one. It was put out in 1998 and features some of the biggest names in stock car racing from the 1950s to the 1990s. It will be interesting to see who is added. I think we have some pretty good ideas.

Who Will NASCAR Add to List of Greatest Drivers?

So, there is an easy way to do this. While NASCAR can only add 25 drivers, we at least have a timeframe to work with. Basically, the 25 best drivers since 1998 could find their names on this list. That’s a lot of potential drivers.

However, if you look at the history of the sport it isn’t hard to figure it out.

I’m going to run through some names that I think could find their way on the list. These are the most obvious ones. While it isn’t 25 drivers, you can almost guarantee these fine gentlemen will find their way on the list.

My list is: Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Matt Kenseth, Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne, Bobby Labonte, Carl Edwards, Mark Martin. After that, there could be drivers moved around, and surely there will be a snub or two.

NASCAR is going to add 25 names to the list. Which names do you think I’ve missed and should be included? While I think guys like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson could be added, they might have to wait until the 100 Greatest Drivers list is revealed in 2048.