NASCAR Explains Delay in Assessing Kyle Busch’s Penalty

During the Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway, NASCAR officials noted tape on the front grille of the No. 18 Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Busch. However, it took more than 200 laps to assess the penalty, an unusually long stretch of time when it comes to handing down punishments for violating the NASCAR Rule Book.

The tape appeared on the Camry after Busch pitted on Lap 128. That said, it wasn’t until Lap 345 of the 400-lap race in Richmond that Kyle Busch finally earned a violation for the foreign object on his grille. This delay left fans questioning why it took so long to issue the penalty.

Earlier today, Cup Series managing director Brad Moran gave some answers. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Moran explained why NASCAR officials took so long to penalize Kyle Busch.

According to Moran, the tower learned of the violation during Lap 234. At that point, officials still had to determine how the tape found its way to the grille. “We went back while the race was going on to ensure, first of all, that the team placed the tape on the grille area,” Moran said.

Unfortunately for Kyle Busch and the rest of the No. 18 team, NASCAR officials found that the team did indeed put the tape on the Camry rather than Busch accidentally picking it up from the track or elsewhere.

“We did go back, found footage. We found what we needed to say, yes, the team actually put it on,” Brad Moran said. “Unfortunately, they had a couple of stops, which they could have pulled it off and we probably wouldn’t even be talking about it today. That didn’t happen.”

“We got notification around Lap 234 and it took a bit of time,” Moran continued. “Obviously a lot of green-flag racing at a three-quarter mile track. It takes a while to pull all of that up and we do our due diligence.”

“The last thing we’re going to do is bring a vehicle down and find out later that it was something picked up off the track or they grabbed it on pit road or something to that effect. Once everything was sorted out, we did see how it happened and where it was. The crew chief was notified that it had to be removed.”