nascar-extends-goodyear-tires-partnership-with-new-multi-year-deal

As NASCAR’s massive celebration is underway in Nashville this week, an extension with Goodyear Tires has been announced. Ever since the 1950s, Goodyear and NASCAR have been working hand-in-hand. Of course, there have been a lot of moments in tire history in the sport. Through it all, that winged foot has been there.

This is a new era in NASCAR. Seeing Goodyear continue their partnership with the sport and into the new era is wonderful. While evolving the sport, keeping older and more traditional relationships like this matters a lot. The tire company is set to be the official tire provider for all three national series.

So, the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series will all be fitted with the black and golds in 2023 and beyond.

“From our manufacturing plants to offices around the world, racing is ingrained in our culture, and the importance of our relationship with NASCAR is reflected in the quality, performance and engineering we put into every Goodyear Eagle race tire,” Richard J. Kramer, CEO and president of Goodyear said, per a press release.

“Our performance on the racetrack plays an active role in the success of the sport and inspires the development of our consumer tires, fueling our commitment to take performance and innovation to the next level.”

The Next Gen era kicks off year two in 2023 and Goodyear is ready. NASCAR is ready to get the on-track product even better. With a year of experience, the future looks bright.

NASCAR Executive Happy About Goodyear Extension

Of course, everyone at NASCAR is happy to see this deal extended. There are going to be some complaints, fans and drivers didn’t like the tire issues this past season. They wore down too much on short tracks This caused rubber build-up in the front fenders of cars, leading to fires.

Still, this is a time when NASCAR and Goodyear have come together to work on making the product better.

“Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world,” said Steve Phelps, president of NASCAR. “For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”

While NASCAR celebrates its champions tonight, they can celebrate the future, too. Goodyear Tires are to stock car racing what Wilson basketballs are to the NBA. The great news is that this also includes an extension for the throwback race at Darlington. The Goodyear 400 is here to stay.

So, expect to see those eagles for many more years to come.