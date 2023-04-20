NASCAR Fan Finds Framed Picture of Bubba Wallace’s Wedding in California Thrift Store

Life comes at you fast and sometimes, it stings a little. Bubba Wallace found out a wedding photo of his ended up in a thrift store. On New Year’s Eve, Wallace and his longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot. Perhaps one family member or friend wasn’t happy about the whole event.

NASCAR fans are all over the United States. They can be found in the hollers of Kentucky to the streets of Los Angeles and every other which way. In fact, one fan found themselves in a thrift store as we all do at times, and made an interesting discovery.

One of the best things about thrift stores is seeing the awkward family photos left behind… So, just four months after getting hitched, Bubba Wallace and Amanda found themselves on a Goodwill shelf.

I’m sorry to whoever didn’t get invited to our wedding.. but $4 for that pic is way more harsh… $3.50 and you have a deal https://t.co/YbkLVsy0S6 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 19, 2023

Back when Bubba Wallace had his big day, it was an all-out affair. PEOPLE was there to photograph the whole thing, and now one of those photos is on the shelf of some store.

Finding your wedding photo in San Clemente, California? There’s a country song somewhere in those words.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace is preparing for another race at Talladega. This is the track he won his first Cup Series race, in a weather-shortened event. However, Wallace has been clear that he wants to get to the end and win one of these superspeedway races.

Bubba Wallace Focuses on Talladega

While he has fun online with fans, Bubba is set on racing. That’s all that these Cup Series drivers think about for 37 weeks of the year. It is a grueling schedule and sometimes, having a laugh at your own expense is good for you.

While Bubba Wallace is focused on how he races, it helps he will look damn good as he does it. He has a fresh paint scheme to match his confidence level heading into Dega.

After his P9 finish at Martinsville, Wallace was looking forward to Talladega week.

“So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So, just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”

When you feel good, you can race good. After some struggles early on in the season, getting back on track with another strong finish is a must for Bubba Wallace.