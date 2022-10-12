NASCAR Fan Receives Heartwarming Gift From Nelly at Charlotte Motor Speedway: VIDEO

Things are always better with a little Country Grammar and Nelly brought that to NASCAR last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The rapper with a whole lot of country influence loves NASCAR. He was out at the Roval to put on a show and meet with fans at the track.

Of course, Denny Hamlin remains one of the coolest dudes in NASCAR and he was with Nelly for a special moment. A few cameras caught the musician giving one fan the experience of a lifetime. When you talk about doing something nice for someone else, giving them the clothes off your back is way up there.

Hamlin caught the moment as Nelly offered a NASCAR fan the very jacket he was wearing.

Incase you didn’t know, @Nelly_Mo is a really good dude. pic.twitter.com/ONonS9nk1a — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) October 10, 2022

It shows just how far Nelly is willing to go to make someone’s day. This was a great moment and it’s awesome that it was caught on camera for all to see. If you grew up in the south and listened to hip hop at all in the 2000s, then Nelly probably has a special place in your heart. It’s great that he’s out there doing his thing and still doing great things for his fans out there.

Also, let’s talk about that jacket. There is no telling what brand or designer that thing is or how much it costs. For Nelly, it didn’t matter, he just wanted to make this NASCAR fan happy.

Nelly and NASCAR

So, how does Nelly get to a NASCAR race? The St. Louis, Missouri native is proud of his southern and midwest roots. He’s got it in his veins, so it makes sense that he’s a racing fan. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s friends with Denny Hamlin. The two have been seen hanging out at NBA games, at the track, and in other places.

It was back in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs when Nelly actually gave the video introduction for Hamlin leading into the Championship 4 weekend. Is this going to be another Top-4 season for Hamlin?

My homie @Nelly_Mo! Let's go! The #NASCARPlayoffs start this Sunday at @TooToughToTame. Only one thing left to do 🏆. pic.twitter.com/OufycA3rUT — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 1, 2020

Nelly and NASCAR, a match made in heaven. The more we can get him at the track and interacting with fans, the better. Let’s get him in a throwback Terry Labonte jacket or something next time.