NASCAR Fan Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot by Honoring Dale Earnhardt With His Picks

Imagine loving your favorite NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt so much that he’s an inspiration to win a lottery jackpot. That’s what Luther Dowdy did in North Carolina. His love and support of the NASCAR legend paid off in a big way. Dowdy won more than $200,000 in the lottery. Dowdy, 63, a grave digger, happened to purchase three “Quick Pick” tickets. Why three? It was his way of paying homage to the No. 3 on Earnhardt’s race car.

That’s according to a North Carolina Lottery news release. Do you want to know what happened? In using this Earnhardt-inspired technique, Dowdy picked up a $235,001 Cash 5 jackpot on Monday. Dowdy went to the lottery headquarters and claimed his earnings on Wednesday, according to the release. After taxes were taken out, he took home $166,875 from the lottery winnings.

Lottery Jackpot Winner Admits He Was Shocked About Winning His Loot

The man said he was shocked when he realized how much he had won in the lottery jackpot, the release stated. “I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won,” Dowdy said in the release, CNN reports. “Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year.” What are the odds of winning this Cash 5 jackpot in North Carolina’s Lottery? Just 1 in 962,598, according to information from lottery officials. That’s quite a journey to take to win a lottery jackpot.

Admittedly, we would be in a bit of shock, too, around winning a lottery amount. The money can come on in and help you live life a lot better. It’s pretty cool that Dowdy found a way to use Dale’s car number in his selection. Taking that all-important step toward winning is one thing. Actually having the dang pick work out as it did is simply amazing.

South Carolina Man Remembers Scratch-Off Ticket For His Victory

Here’s another lottery story that you will not believe happened. But it did. A man in South Carolina won $300,000 in a scratch-off lottery just days after he “nearly forgot it.” Whoops! Thank goodness he remembered in time. This man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the scratch-off ticket at a gas station. The South Carolina Education Lottery stated that the man drove around with the winning ticket for two days. Then, he finally remembered that he bought the ticket

“I threw the ticket in the car’s console and forgot about it,” the man told lottery officials. When he remembered about the ticket, he scratched it off. Good thing he did. Then, he learned that he was a rich man. The man admitted to lottery officials that he was “overwhelmed with joy” en route to the Claims Center in Columbia.