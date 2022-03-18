NASCAR Fans Agree With Denny Hamlin Over ‘Freight Train’ at Phoenix

It’s safe to say that NASCAR star Denny Hamlin wasn’t a big fan of the track conditions for the Ruoff Mortgage 400 at Phoenix Raceway. And NASCAR fans agree with him.

Denny Hamlin is one of the most popular NASCAR drivers out there right now. So, you know when he speaks out about an issue, it isn’t taken lightly. And that’s exactly what he did after Sunday’s Cup Series race in Phoenix.

Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, took to social media earlier this week to blast the track conditions at Phoenix Raceway. The star driver took issue with the “sticky stuff” that race officials applied to the track during last Sunday’s race. The resin-based compound is supposed to help drivers gain traction, but Hamlin says that it turned what would have been an open race into a “freight train.”

“The sticky stuff made it a one lane track,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Phx is better then that when it’s not a freight train around the top.”

Despite starting out in the No. 2 spot at the Rouff Mortgage 500, Hamlin went on to finish 13th overall.

So, how do all of you Outsiders feel about the entire ordeal? Was Denny Hamlin in the right to speak his mind about the “sticky stuff?”

NASCAR Fans Defend Denny Hamlin

It’s fair to say that Denny Hamlin definitely makes a good point here. It’s not a great look for the sport to see cars lined up one behind the other like a freight train, as Hamlin would put it.

It seems like most NASCAR fans online agree with Denny Hamlin on this one.

“I wish NASCAR would stop putting ‘that sticky stuff’ on tracks!” one fan replied. “Why mess with things? If a team can’t figure out how to run the tracks AS THEY ARE, then too bad for them….. Real Champions will adapt, overcome and conquer!”

Some fans feel as though the tires do more for keeping the racing exciting.

“The tire did more to make it one groove than the sticky stuff,” another fan tweeted. “The sport should be kicking itself for wasting the previous twenty one years not running more tire footprint.”

“Soften the tire up and you won’t need to prep the damn track,” said a third user. “Make managing tire wear an important part of racing again.”

Meanwhile, one person went as far as to suggest that perhaps NASCAR shouldn’t be racing in Phoenix anymore until the issue is fixed.

“NASCAR shouldn’t go to a track that needs a compound to ‘improve’ racing.”

Need more NASCAR content in your life? Don't worry, we cover everything Denny Hamlin and NASCA-related right here on Outsider.