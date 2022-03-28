nascar-fans-are-excited-about-next-gen-cars-after-cota-races

NASCAR hit it out of the park and the Next Gen cars absolutely looked awesome out on that COTA road course. After last year’s first trip ever to COTA, this year was a welcomed success. No rain, brand new cars, and an exciting finish that was sure to make some fans cheer and others groan with frustration. NASCAR is a league of inches at times.

One of the things that were clear after the race on Sunday afternoon, fans are into these new cars. They are also really into these road courses when the conditions are just right and their favorite drivers aren’t spun out in the rain.

After last year’s rainy day at COTA, fans came out by the thousands to watch some great racing. Local ABC station KVUE sent a team down to talk to fans and test the pulse of the folks that were in attendance. New fans and old were able to enjoy the day and the great weather.

“This is great. I am so happy to be here,” a Chase Elliott fan said.

“I think it’s interesting, to say the least. It’s a time for change and it’s good… Everything with the new car is different and it’s time for a chance, it’s good.”

Just comparing photos from last year to this year you can tell that it was a much better, more fan-friendly event than the rains of 2021. Now, for that Chase Elliott fan, things were pretty great. He got to watch his favorite driver battle it out and finish in fourth place. It wasn’t a win, but a top-5 finish is a top-5 finish and his first of the season. Elliott currently leads the points standing as well. He is the first driver to reach 200 points on the season.

NASCAR Next Gen Cars Give an Exciting Finish at COTA

This wasn’t just a case of great weather making for a great race. The cars were the real stars of the afternoon. The Truck and Xfinity Series were solid races. However, these Next Gen cars just brought something different to COTA. When NASCAR hits the road courses it can be good and bad. However, it is great to see the success these cars have had. Opening the sport to more fans and different drivers potentially will only be good in the long run.

This race came down to overtime laps and that is always a good time. when we see these mad dashes for the finish, we know that contact is bound to happen. However, the finish of the COTA Cup Series race was wild. Ross Chastain, A.J. Allmendinger, and Alex Bowman all battled it out for a three-man sprint to the finish.

Allmendinger pushed Chastain out of the way. The No. 1 recovered, Bowman took advantage and cut a corner tight for the lead. On turn 19, Chastain gave a bump to the No. 7 and sent him into the 48. It was all Chastain from that point on as he earned his first win in the Cup Series and smashed some watermelons to celebrate.