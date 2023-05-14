NASCAR fans are loving the return of Carl Edwards in Darlington broadcast booth

Stage 2 of the Goodyear 400 has been awesome with green flag racing and Carl Edwards up in the booth on the call. Edwards is back at a NASCAR track for the first time since 2016 and he has been a huge hit with fans hat have missed him these last few years.

Carl Edwards has been doing a lot since his NASCAR retirement. The only thing he hasn’t been doing is racing cars, really. Edwards has been farming, flying, going around the world, and he’s even getting into sailing!

As one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers of all time, Edwards was at Darlington for some special honors. However, his work in the booth is fantastic. If he doesn’t get into a car again, he needs to get a broadcast deal. Bring Carl back more, that’s what fans are saying.

Clint Bowyer is having some great chemistry with him, too.

Clint is doing his damndest to try and get Carl to drive a racecar again lol. — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) May 14, 2023

Those NASCAR drivers are known for staying steady under pressure. However, Carl Edwards brings that to everything in his life, apparently. The former driver has just been doing a great job in the booth. He knew he would get asked about his early retirement. So he was ready to joke around and move on without missing a beat.

While he won’t be racing any time soon, it is just great to have him around the sport again.

Carl Edwards is lights out outstanding in the booth. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) May 14, 2023

Now here is some wishful thinking from one fan. How about a booth with Mike Joy, The Closer, Cousin Carl, and Kurt Busch? Fox, please, make it happen! The fans want it, they need it, and they deserve it.

It would just be great to see Carl Edwards have another reason to come back every once in a while.

I personally loved having Carl Edwards in the booth for that second stage! That was incredible! So good to see him, hopefully like @mikejoy500 said he won’t be a stranger! @NASCARONFOX — Tyler Hess (@Tyler_Hess_) May 14, 2023

Carl Edwards returns for NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list

Of course, Edwards had business in Darlington. He wasn’t just catching up with Miek Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth. He was meeting fans and walking around the infield and pit road and getting a feel for race day again. And what a day to make your return.

Carl Edwards was among the 30 or so drivers that made it to Darlington for the 75 Greatest list. Almost half of the best to ever do it were in attendance. Just one of those weekends that doesn’t happen but once in a generation.

If you had to pick one race to go to this year, it should have been this one. All of the throwbacks, the drivers from the past, the drivers still racing, and so many great events. Also, it is Mother’s Day! And everyone knows NASCAR moms love themselves some Carl Edwards.