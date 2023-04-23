NASCAR Fans Frustrated by Long Stage Breaks During GEICO 500 at Talladega

While the racing has been solid at the GEICO 500, NASCAR fans are sick of long stage breaks. Even fans at Talladega had issues waiting around for the second stage to get going after an exciting first stage.

Chase Elliott took over in the first stage after a series of spins on pit road. When the caution cycled the drivers through, Elliott took advantage. It had the Dega crowd on their feet and ready to welcome back the Most Popular Driver.

However…fans waited. And waited. And waited. Then wait some more. It was enough to drive some fans mad, to be honest. Both at home and at the track.

When fans are doing the math on your stage breaks to green flag ratio, not good.

Why do we need seven laps under the stage break, @NASCAR? The stage ended at lap 60 and we're going green at 68. Assuming that happens during the second stage too, that added up to almost 8% of the race under stage breaks. #Talladega #GEICO500 #NASCAR — Andrew Dowling (@dowls11) April 23, 2023

After seeing COTA eliminate stage breaks, fans have been shown the other side. They know it is possible to just keep racing. Even if you have stage points! There has to be a solution between 8% of laps are breaks and no stage breaks, if you want a compromise.

At the track, it’s just boring. At home, it’s downright torture to watch all of the commercials in the GEICO 500.

COMMERCIAL TRACKER (Stage 1, Talladega):

– Total commercial breaks/side-by-sides: 9/1

– Total commercials: 65

– Total time of commercials: 22:00

– Total missed green-flag laps: 7 — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) April 23, 2023

This race is going to come down to a big wreck: we know that. The fun part is seeing some great racing before all of that. These stage breaks ruin momentum and make fans want to turn away from the screen. Fans love to watch good racing, give it to them.

The #NASCAR stage breaks really suck. You want to award points through stages fine but to completely ruin the flow off the race and have teams do the shenanigans they do is so dumb. Just keep racing. — LetsGoCle (@LetsGoCle) April 23, 2023

At the end of the day, it seems like most fans want these breaks gone. NASCAR doesn’t mind changing rules on the fly, so why not make the change? For now, fans will have to suffer through it.

GEICO 500 Marks the Return of Chase Elliott in Earnest

While Chase Elliott made his return at Martinsville last week, Talladega had been his coming out party. In the early part of the race, Bubba Wallace looked strong with a group of Toyotas.

Then, Chase started to come on. Fans raised up and waved him through the homestretch lap after lap. He had help from teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson while he did it, too. Those fans were rewarded with a stage win, the first for Elliott since his return.

Then the stage breaks made people run for the concessions. Thankfully, Elliott finished second in the second stage. Fans were thrilled to watch him race up front just like he never even left.