NASCAR Fans Puzzled By Blurry Dashes During Daytona 500

One thing is clear, NASCAR fans don’t know about all of the changes this year. They were wondering why the dashes were blurred during the Daytona 500. In case you haven’t been watching too close, or commercials have driven you away from the broadcast, you might have missed it. But it’s true.

When we go inside a driver’s car to get their point of view during the race, the dash in front of them is blurred. NASCAR is doing this in order to protect certain “proprietary” information. What that information is, I’m not sure.

However, this is something fans can expect to see this year… or I guess we won’t be seeing it…? I’m not quite sure what to think. But here’s an explanation from some folks who have some more knowledge than me on the subject.

Teams expressed that the digital dash contains proprietary information and asked for the blurred view. #NASCAR https://t.co/VvIHMB7Xmw — Chris Knight (@Knighter01) February 19, 2023

As for the new first-person angle we are getting for this Daytona 500, that’s thanks to some new technology. Tiny cameras are being put in everything now. That includes NASCAR helmets.

This is all part of the new changes inside the car. Blurred dashboards, tiny helmet cameras, and probably more.

for those asking about the blurring out of certain info on dash …. teams have options (I believe at least 16 different screens) that they can have on the digital dash. … Here is Bowyer with the explanation: https://t.co/kt9bNCvbGh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2023

Some fans think that these digital dashes should be shown. NASCAR hinted that this information would be shared publicly so fans can look over it. It looks like that’s not going to happen, though as we get the blurry view.

Commercials Hinder Daytona 500 Broadcast

Now, a blurry dash is one thing. That’s forgivable if NASCAR feels that they need to protect that information, so be it. However, there are other things that can’t be forgiven. Like bombarding the broadcast with commercials.

If you are on NASCAR Twitter, I am certain you have seen the hundreds of fans complaining about the broadcast. If you aren’t at the track, you are missing large portions of the race early on so we can see the new Hyundai and hear that same clip from Roseanne’s new standup special.

Instead of seeing lead changes and Bubba Wallace hitting the wall, and pit stops, and all of the things NASCAR fans love to see – we got commercials.

FOX has a media rights renewal coming up. Fans are not going to feel bad if they happen to lose some races to streaming or other platforms.