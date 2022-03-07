NASCAR Fans React To Bubba Wallace Avoiding Catastrophic Wreck

The Pennzoil 400 did not disappoint on the drama front. Indeed, prior to Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman winning the whole thing, Bubba Wallace avoided a devastating blow with three laps to go. Erik Jones in the No. 43 car slammed into the wall and Bubba Wallace just narrowly avoided hitting Jones in what could have been a devastating wreck.

What To Know:

Bubba Wallace avoids catastrophic wreck with Erik Jones on Sunday

Alex Bowman Wins Pennzoil 400

Bubba Wallace Avoids Disaster in NASCAR Pennzoil 400

NASCAR fans were amazed at how Bubba Wallace avoided disaster on Sunday night. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Bubba almost hit the pace car!!!!” Another fan wrote, “geez a little late throwing the caution! that coulda been a scary wreck if Bubba hit him.”

Sunday afternoon was another big-time day for Hendrick Motorsports. After Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag last week in the Auto Club 400, this week Alex Bowman took home the checkered flag in Las Vegas. This made it two in a row for the motorsports team. It also ended with teammates Larson and Bowman finishing within seconds of one another.

After the race, Bowman told FOX Sports, “This thing was so fast all day, just never really had the track position we needed to show it. But man, what a call by Greg Ives and the guys to take two there. Obviously, it paid off.” Bowman just kept hanging around. Ross Chastain led over 80 laps on the afternoon, which was a big deal for him and his new team. Christopher Bell, who led the first 20 laps, also could not hang on late.

Instead, it came to down to the two stars from Hendrick Motorsports. Bowman continued, “Racing Kyle’s always fun. Got to race him for a couple wins, and we’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectfully.” Remember, just last week, Larson was in another tight battle with a teammate, but it was Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car. A move late propelled Larson to the victory and it led to all sorts of commentary in the week that followed. That was not the case on Sunday between Larson and Bowman.

Bowman added, “Just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal like that is pretty special.” Bowman and his team really needed that victory in Vegas and they got it. It was a highly competitive race with a multitude of young stars taking turns leading the pack at various points in the race.

Only time will tell if Elliott is the next Hendrick Motorsports driver in line to snag the next NASCAR Cup Series victory.