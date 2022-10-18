NASCAR Fans React To Bubba Wallace’s Suspension After Wrecking Kyle Larson

The news is out that NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace for one race, Homestead-Miami, and fans are reacting online. For spinning Kyle Larson, not for the stuff after the fact, Wallace will sit a week. Fans weren’t sure what was going to happen afterward.

Bubba Wallace appeared to retaliate on the track by driving his car into the right rear of Larson’s No. 5 Chevy. It spun both drivers out, caused Christopher Bell to be collected, and ended with all three cars out of the race. Wallace released an apology on Monday.

All the while, fans have been weighing in and giving their opinions. There are some that believe this is too much, while others don’t think it is enough. Wallace is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, so that’s no surprise.

Fans Chime in on Bubba Wallace

In all fairness, a suspension of one race isn’t a horrible penalty. And, given the results of his actions, it is an appropriate one as well. This fan thinks that NASCAR got it right. There have been suspensions and fines this season, but this is the first suspension for a driver themself this year.

This is a good penalty from NASCAR, one race suspension — Tanner Mattey (@tj_91219) October 18, 2022

Other fans would have liked to see a little bit more of a penalty. Perhaps a fine added to the suspension. After seeing what other drivers have gotten for their own incidents, it is strange there is no fine associated with the penalty.

This fan wants to see some money tacked onto the suspension.

Bubba Wallace got suspended. I still think that he should have been fined as well, but it's sti the right choice to make him sit out a race #NASCARPlayoffs — I Got Nothin (@pjizy) October 18, 2022

There are some moments when NASCAR fans are dying to see some off-the-track action as we saw with Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. Fights have been happening in this sport for as long as it has existed. So, why all the outrage when things get spicy on the track?

To be fair, NASCAR made it clear that this was not about the shoving. Strictly the on the track stuff. This fan thinks it’s a little hypocritical.

“Boys have at it unless you are Bubba Wallace we will suspend you for having at it” — Bryan (@Wifflebender) October 18, 2022

So, what do you think, Outsiders? Is this something that NASCAR got just right? They have been criticized this season for being uneven in their actions when it comes to penalties. This feels like it was the right move. Larson didn’t seem too upset after the fact and everyone involved seemed ready to move on.

With no Bubba Wallace this weekend, 23XI will be looking for another driver to fill that seat in the 45.