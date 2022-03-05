NASCAR Fans React to Richard Childress Donating 1 Million Rounds of Ammo to Ukraine

NASCAR fans are reacting positively to the news of team owner Richard Childress donating 1 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine.

Childress, who is the team owner for the No. 5 Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson, announced his donation on Wednesday. When fans heard this news, many of them flocked to Twitter and shared their thoughts.

According to a story from Fox News, Childress said he heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking. “I was listening the other day and heard President Zelenskyy say he didn’t want out, he wanted ammunition,” he said in an interview with Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday.

NASCAR Team Owner Richard Childress Talked With Ammo Company

“I called my good friend Fred Wagenhals, who is the Chairman of AMMO, Inc., which is a publicly-traded company, POWW,” Childress said. “And I said, ‘Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition.’ And he stepped right up, he said, ‘We’ll do it,’ and now we’re turning our production to this as our number one priority.” Fans of the NASCAR team owner is a member of AMMO’s board of directors.

As we said, some NASCAR fans really are expressing support for this generous donation. Let’s see what a couple of them say.

NASCAR superstar Richard Childress offers donation of 1 million ammo rounds for Ukraine's fight against Russia. A 'wake-up call for America'. — amoriah peterson aka Kat (@KatieAn39048076) March 4, 2022

God bless you Richard Childress! @ammoincusa Thank you for helping the Ukraine people!! #IStandWithUkraine #NASCAR — Carrie7 BTS & ALL K-POP💜LEARNING KOREAN! (@carrie47783) March 4, 2022

Another fan on Twitter writes: “Did you hear Richard Childress is giving the Ukraine military one million rounds of ammo? Hell yeah!”

How will the ammunition get over to Ukraine? Childress had an answer for this in his Fox and Friends interview, too.

Team Owner Looking To Work With Private Company on Delivery

The NASCAR team owner said he and his group are working with some government agencies. “But to get it there quickly, we’re going to work through a private company that will be working to get it in there.”

Childress adds that the No. 1 ammo they are needing right now is the 7.62s “and that’s what we’re going to be producing.”

Well, here is more reaction from NASCAR fans. They heard that Childress was donating 1 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine and their joy was abundant. For instance, this fan writes: “This is a good thing and it matters a lot but I’ll be DAMNED if that isn’t the most on-brand Richard Childress could ever possibly be, good lord.”

What about people who don’t follow motorsports at all? Hey, Childress has a supporter there, too. “Not a Nascar fan but kudos for the ammo donation. Ukraine is going to need all they can get.” It looks like there are many people who are really liking what this man is doing. Russia’s war on Ukraine continues yet the fact that he’s stepping up to help out is definitely getting people’s attention.