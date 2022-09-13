nascar-fans-react-to-kyle-busch-signing-with-richard-childress-racing

Kyle “Rowdy” Busch announced on Tuesday that he’ll be joining Richard Childress Racing (RCR) starting in 2023.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver announced the news announced at a press conference.

He will drive the No. 8 Chevy Camaro, the car currently driven by Tyler Reddick. Busch’s announcement comes after months of speculation, as his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) expires at the end of the 2022 season, as does his Mars Inc. sponsorship.

Richard Childress said a sponsorship for the No. 8 team will be determined in the future. Reddick will remain with RCR through 2023, although it’s unclear exactly what capacity he’ll work.

However, Reddick previously announced he’s joining 23XI Racing in 2024.

Kyle Busch makes it official that he will drive for Richard Childress Racing next season. pic.twitter.com/UWKTdxWJIh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 13, 2022

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy,” Busch said in a press release. “Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me.

“As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

Fans quickly reacted to the huge development on Twitter. Some fans wanted to hear the deeper and more intricate details leading to the transition from JGR to RCR.

I'd love to hear the sequence of events which lead @KyleBusch to choose @RCRracing . The good stuff is in the small details. — Rich Walker (@ChooseFreeWill) September 13, 2022

“I’d love to hear the sequence of events which lead @KyleBusch to choose @RCRracing,” one fan tweeted. “The good stuff is in the small details.”

Fans React to Kyle Busch Joining Richard Childress Racing

“Congratulations my man. Excited for this next chapter! #RowdyNation,” one fan wrote, referring to the fan base of the “Candy Man” driver.

Man you guys at @JoeGibbsRacing done did @KyleBusch dirty! I’ll take my money and support to RCR. — Susan Mahne (@SusanMahne) September 13, 2022

Other fans took issue with the events that led Kyle Busch to walking out and choosing RCR for his next contract.

“Man you guys @JoeGibbsRacing done did @KyleBusch dirty!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I’ll take my money and support to RCR.”

Some fans reacted to the news as it relates to Dale Earnhardt, Jr., as Kyle Busch will now drive the #8 car, the same car as the legendary Dale Jr.

“Yeah wonder how all the Dale Jr. fans are taking this,” one person wrote.

Another commenter replied back, saying: “Not a Kyle fan! Still a Jr fan to this day!! But at least the #8 may have a chance.”

Not a Kyle fan! Still an a Jr fan to this day!! But at least the #8 may have a chance — Traci Lynn Hall (@TraciLynnHall1) September 13, 2022

With eight races left in the season, Busch only has a short time remaining in his nearly 15-year run with JGR. Busch came to JGR in 2008 after spending the first three seasons of his career with Hendrick Motorsports.

With JGR, he won 56 races driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry, launching him to superstardom in the sport.

Busch had stated he was considering multiple offers. However, returning to JGR wasn’t one of them from what it seems.