NASCAR fans roast Christopher Bell’s new paint scheme for Richmond

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing shared excitement over their paint scheme for NASCAR‘s return to Richmond this summer. However, fans don’t feel the same sentiment.

After sharing Bell’s Mac Tools paint scheme for Richmond on Twitter, Joe Gibbs Racing caught a ton of flack. The scheme, which heavily utilizes the colors white, red and black, was almost immediately hated upon in numerous replies.

First, check it out for yourself. Is it as bad as people are making it out to be, or do people on Twitter have a point?

“NEW LOOK,” tweeted Joe Gibbs Racing. “@CBellRacing will be rolling to Richmond this summer in @MacTools38 colors.”

One user believed the scheme was great — if Joe Gibbs Racing was trying to make a bad scheme. Don’t expect much merchandise to be sold with this scheme.

Looks like a great car if the plan is to not sell diecasts or t shirts. The black line is infuriating. — Between2Buschs (@Between2Buschs) April 25, 2023

Another user took the sarcastic route. Whether you like the scheme or not, this reply was pretty hilarious.

graphic design is my passion — DennyDeliversYT 📦 (@DennyDelivers) April 24, 2023

Moreover, another reply made a bold statement regarding Bell’s scheme. Apparently, they believe it’s the worst one to grace a vehicle in the Next Gen era.

might be the worst paint scheme in the next gen era so far — Luke ⚡️ (@lukewrld22) April 24, 2023

Finally, one reply put it simple yet with a comedic undertone, believing they could’ve done a better job themselves.

I'm sure I could make something better on windows 98 paint — Sirnickles#Voteboat (@bhand94) April 24, 2023

Regardless of the reaction, Christopher Bell’s Richmond scheme will look great if he’s winning in it. The only thing left to do is to take it to Victory Lane when the time comes.

Kyle Busch Wins GEICO 500 at Talladega in Wild Double Overtime NASCAR Race

Coming to the final overtime restart, Ryan Blaney led, but Kyle Busch led when the caution went back up under white. Rowdy was the fortunate NASCAR driver in double overtime.

As Bubba Wallace was wrecked out by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch powered through on the white flag lap and came away with the win.

Even a wreck with 5 laps to go couldn’t stop Kyle Busch Sunday.

We heard a lot of talk about how there wouldn’t be three-wide racing. We got three-wide racing. Then there were those who thought we’d get nothing but green flag racing, again, wrong. But it wasn’t the most enthralling event.

In the first stage, it was pit road madness. Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe couldn’t keep the car straight on the pit lane and spun out for reasons that seemed mysterious. Just random mistakes that both drivers tried to bounce back from.

During the second stage, things were standard. Lots of driving in two lines but also the most three-wide racing we saw all day.

In the last 40 laps, we saw three wide racing for the lead and a lot of great pushes. However, it was Kyle Busch outlasting the rest and diving for the finish line.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.