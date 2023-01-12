Another year and another season of Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts teaming up. But NASCAR fans are far from impressed with the new paint scheme. In fact, they think it is downright boring. There is just something about the No. 9 car that leaves something to be desired.

While Chase Elliott has been the sport’s Most Popular Driver for years now, it doesn’t come with much flash and showmanship. Elliott is about the most straight-laced guy that you will find in sports. Esepcially motorsports.

Even with all that popularity, Hendrick Motorsports keeps their No. 9 pretty standard. Is this a case of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?” Or do fans have a right to complain a little bit about the lackluster scheme?

The only real difference between this season and last season’s design comes down to a couple things. The number on top is completely yellow, making it a more bold look, to be fair. However, the big difference is that there is a little more blue than normal. It goes further down the sides and halfway down the roof of the car.

“Looks like all the others,” one fan said.

Fans Are Unimpressed With Chase Elliott’s New Paint Scheme

When you compare this scheme to let’s say, fellow Hendrick driver Alex Bowman’s new schemes, it makes it even more disappointing. The thing is, as some people pointed out, Elliott has had fun schemes before.

“None of his NAPA Cup schemes [have] come close to his Xfinity one,” a fan said. They included a picture of Elliott’s old ride that was in a dark, metallic blue with yellow high lights.

Some fans genuinely couldn’t tell the difference between Chase Elliott’s 2022 and 2023 cars. That’s not always a bad thing, but it does feel like the some tired look.

“Need a side by side with last seasons car,” another fan said. “So much blue and yellow, I can barely tell hahahaha hell.”

One thing that is clear, white is out. Color is in. The more color that is added, the better. The NAPA car has had some intense white spaces on it for a few years. It just makes it look plain. Some people just want to see them take another step and get rid of the white all together.

“Still too much white but we’ll take it,” an uninterested fan said.

Look, the car doesn’t look bad. It looks fine, really. But there is just something that fans want more of with the No. 9 team. Getting a more interesting paint scheme would be a great gesture to fans.

Perhaps there is a Chase Elliott night race scheme out there waiting to be unveiled.