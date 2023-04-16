NASCAR Fans Tired of Seeing Chase Elliott Commercial During NOCO 400

In case you didn’t notice, Chase Elliott made his return to NASCAR on Sunday and well… fans are tired of hearing about it. As part of his return to racing, NASCAR made a commercial featuring the Most Popular Driver. It just keeps playing over and over again.

Leading up to the race, fine. We get it. You need to advertise that Chase Elliott is back. He sells merch better than anyone else, he draws viewers, and is good for the sport. By lap 100, fans were sick of seeing the commercial on TV.

While Elliott wasn’t mentioned much during the race, the commercial breaks made sure you knew that he was in fact back in the No. 9 car and racing at Martinsville.

It was nice that they could fit the Chase Elliott commercial in between the Hail Melon videos.

Two things:



1.) sick of hearing about the hail melon.

2.) sick of hearing about the return of Chase Elliott.#NOCO400#NASCAR — ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) April 16, 2023

If you wanted to tune into the NOCO 400, well it was taken over. This is the Chase Elliott Invitational and we’re all just lucky to be watching it. This fan had a hilarious joke about the whole situation.

You just hate to be beaten over the head with things like these.

It's almost time for the Chase Elliott Returns 400 presented by Please Everyone Acknowledge that Chase Elliott is Racing Today live from Chase Elliott Speedway in Martinsville, VA — Hester (@TheHestercution) April 16, 2023

Even Hendrick Motorsports fans were upset about the whole thing. NASCAR has advertisements for future races and other events during race broadcasts. However, this was just a touch too much for folks watching at home.

When the Jimmie Johnson profile pictures start to turn on you, you know it is too much Hendrick. No more Chase Elliott, please.

Look, I love me some Chase Elliott BUT GOD QUIT FUCKING MILKING HIS RETURN #NASCAR75 | #NOCO400 — Olivia Hamman | 🍗CHICKEN🍗 | (@LivDigsRacing) April 16, 2023

Now that Chase is back for sure, what will NASCAR talk about next week? The good new is that it is Talladega. So, we won’t have to worry too much about other storylines. The story is that it is freaking Dega, baby!

Chase Elliott Finishes P10 in Return

Just like he did in both Martinsville races last year, Chase Elliott once again finished P10. The Paperclip is kind to Hendrick Motorsports drivers. While Elliott picked up spots all day and was rewarded for it, his teammate went on to win the race.

I’m sure soon enough we’ll see Elliott fighting for the lead again. This Sunday it was Kyle Larson who was meant to win this race. His strategy on pit road was perfect. With 30 laps to go, Larson had two fresh tires on the inside and made his rivals pay for it.

Joey Logano couldn’t hold off Larson. So, Yung Money went on to win the NOCO 400 and his first Grandfather Clock ever. A Hendrick car winning at Martinsville? Sounds pretty familiar… like it has happened 27 times before…