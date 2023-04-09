Fans Turn Out For NASCAR RaceDay Revival at Bristol Motor Speedway

Folks! Kenny Wallace has brought back NASCAR RaceDay Live for the Bristol Dirt Race. NASCAR fans showed OUT for the revival show. What better time to relive the early 2000s prerace show than on Easter Sunday at Bristol?

For those that weren’t around for the glory that was RaceDay Live back in the day, think of it like College GameDay but for NASCAR. Fans pack around the stage and cheer as their favorite drivers from the past and present come to talk about the race and more.

NASCAR has put together quite a program with RaceDay. Kenny Wallace thinks that the fans are asking for it to come back. And why not? The Bristol crowd was loving it!

Safe to say, the fans and the sport want NASCAR Raceday back. WOW😳 @TheJohnnyTV @ItsBristolBaby https://t.co/j5AekjHz6p — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) April 9, 2023

There are some valid complaints about the Bristol Dirt Race. Perhaps it is more a gimmick than anything. What you can’t deny is that NASCAR has once again created a fan experience like no other in sports. This entire Easter weekend has been packed with events and fun for fans to enjoy. The track might be a gimmick, but this is anything but.

This Sunday is packed with events, a service with Tim Tebow, and of course, NASCAR RaceDay with Kenny and the team! I’m sure fans at other tracks are going to be looking forward to something similar after this.

NASCAR RaceDay Returns With Big Crowd

While the talk on FS1 and FOX can be interesting, there is nothing like a live crowd before a race. This works in every other sport, and it can work in NASCAR if RaceDay comes back. This revival is one of the coolest things that the folks in charge have done in a while. Just part of the Easter festivities.

If Kenny Wallace is all in on it, and the NASCAR Sirius XM team is, why not do it? In fact, why are we not putting this on TV again? If the popularity continues at other tracks, maybe we can get this back on the FOX broadcast.

This allows fans to be part of the show. It gives folks something to look forward to leading up to the race. If this becomes a regular thing, you can bet that signs and costumes and flags will start flying around.

NASCAR RaceDay came back to Bristol and it was a success. Now let’s see it at Talladega! Imagine the crowd that the show can bring for that event.