Yesterday, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick joined Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy in the broadcasting booth for the Pennzoil 400. This wasn’t Patrick’s first broadcasting rodeo, but fans were still impressed by how she presented herself on screen. Several NASCAR fans took to social media to encourage FOX to bring Danica Patrick back to the booth.

NASCAR Fans React to Danica Patrick’s Broadcast Performance

Many NASCAR fans congratulated Danica Patrick on a top-tier performance in the booth. Let’s take a look at some of the top comments below. “I need FOX to give Danica Patrick a mic more often. She’s good, insightful, and absolutely will not stick to the narrative the producers are coaching her to push,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan named Wyatt Nun said, “Seeing Danica Patrick again is a breath of fresh air. She’s sure to be a great presence in the #NASCARonFOX booth and work well alongside Joy & Bowyer.”

Someone else responded to the above post and said, “I agree totally. Danica did a great job, managed to hold around with the guys and that’s not easy. She gives a completely different perspective and was fun to listen to. I think she did a great job and hopefully fox will bring her back again.”

It helps that Patrick has experience with both NASCAR and IndyCar. She has a few different racing world angles to provide in the booth.

After fans chimed in with praise for the former NASCAR driver, Danica Patrick herself chimed in with her thoughts on working the Pennzoil 400. She shared a photo of her, Bowyer, and Joy on her Instagram Stories earlier. “That was fun! Let’s do it again next weekend at Phoenix,” Patrick wrote along with the photo.

Sure enough, you can watch Patrick again in the FOX booth on Sunday, March 13. She’ll be calling the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Pheonix starting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Danica Patrick Confirms Split With Carter Comstock

On a more personal note, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick also confirmed her split with Carter Comstock earlier this week. The two started dating in April 2021, having met when mutual friends set them up. But Patrick told PEOPLE that it ultimately didn’t work out.

“We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work. But it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things,” Danica Patrick told the outlet.

She added, “It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with either of us. It’s just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with.” Patrick also called Comstock a “really amazing guy… Not a bad thing to say, he’s super sweet.”