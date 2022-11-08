NASCAR Fans Will Love Kyle Busch’s Farewell Message Before Final Race: VIDEO

For many reasons, Sunday was an emotional day for Kyle Busch. It marked the final time in his career that he’d race the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years with the team. He also dealt with the heartbreaking news of Coy Gibbs’ sudden death prior to the NASCAR race at Phoenix.

On Tuesday, NASCAR shared the video of Busch’s farewell message to his team over the radio before the green flag waved. You can hear the emotion in his voice before his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing.

It’s something NASCAR fans will absolutely love.

“I’ve never been a guy for words. The last one,” Busch said over the radio. “Just want to say, it’s been a pleasure. I appreciate all the work, all the effort, everybody over all the years from Joe Gibbs Racing. And the support from M&M’s and Interstate Batteries.

“It’s been an honor. I’m looking forward to finishing out strong. Give it everything we got today … but ummm … love y’all.”

Busch did finish the season strong, crossing the finish line in seventh place at Phoenix after starting 22nd. He closed out the season with 19 top-10 finishes and one victory.

Busch begins his next adventure at Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch Shocked by Coy Gibbs’ Sudden Passing

News of Coy Gibbs’ tragic passing rocked the NASCAR world on Sunday before the final race of the season. It may the day even more difficult for Kyle Busch.

Prior to the race, Busch sent out a tweet about the sudden passing of Gibbs.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Busch wrote on Sunday. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

After his seventh-place finish at Phoenix, Busch talked about Gibbs as a friend.

“He was a lot like me,” Busch said, per NASCAR.com. “He didn’t take any bull—- and told everybody the way it was and straight to their face, you know. So, loved Coy for that, and for his tenacity. He took on a huge role in filling the shoes of his brother, and maybe a little bit more on the competition side than the business side in that respect. But he’s done nothing but try to push us all to go forward and to win races and be competitive and to be strong and all that. And so, honestly, that’s what I’ll remember most about him.”