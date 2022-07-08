NASCAR Favorites Heading into Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Another week, another race in NASCAR. And this week is special as NASCAR heads back to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first repeat of the year. Atlanta provided a lot of information this season and it should once again. The Next Gen car performed well at the newly renovated track. With it being more of a superspeedway racing environment, there’s a lot of potential for upset victories and a lot of chaos along the way.

With it being a new week, we still have many of the same old favorites just a few days ahead of the green flag. Right now, if we look at the odds in Las Vegas, there’s a lot of value in some big-time names. Of course, NASCAR isn’t the easiest thing to bet on with all that can happen between the green flag and the checkered flag.

But, to lead the odds, we have Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Both are posted at +1000 at BETMGM and just so happen to lead the points standing as well. These two drivers are good friends and tough competitors. Elliott would like to avenge his second-place finish from last week at Road America. For Blaney, he’s still searching for his first win of the year.

If Blaney scores his first win of the year in Atlanta – it could be the next step in shaking up the NASCAR Playoffs.

Also up with the favorites are William Byron (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Kyle Busch (+1200), Kyle Larson (+1200), and Ross Chastain (+1200). As for any surprises, look for Bubba Wallace to try and put together a complete race from the track to the pit this week. A guy like Christopher Bell or Austin Cindric could take advantage of the superspeedway-type racing.

Sports Prediction Model Tries to Predict NASCAR in Atlanta

One thing that we can do to look at these odds a bit closer, is looking at science and math. Thankfully, CBS Sports has the SportsLine model to pick up on some key details. With over 10,000 simulations of the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, the NASCAR predictions have been fairly accurate.

This week, the prediction model is going in on Martin Truex Jr. He’s one of our playoff drivers that doesn’t have a win yet on the year. Will he solidify his spot in the standings and raise the cutoff line for winless drivers? Tyler Reddick is one of the more longshot choices in the race and the model apparently likes him as well. Could we see Reddick ride this wave and claim his second career Cup Series win in as many weeks?

I’m not an expert, and no one should take my advice, however, twisting my arm I’d say that a guy like Kurt Busch or Chastain is very interesting. Oh, and for what it’s worth, Corey LaJoie finished fifth in Atlanta earlier in the season. His best finish of the year. If you’re looking for a longshot – that might be your man right there.

Favorites, underdogs, and everything in between. NASCAR in Atlanta is going to give us some great racing action, regardless of who wins.