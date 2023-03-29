NASCAR announced Wednesday that Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez has been issued a fine of $50,000 for running into a competitor on pit road during Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

NEWS: Daniel Suárez has been issued a fine of $50,000 for violating Section 4.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book concerning member conduct after making contact with another vehicle on pit road after a race. pic.twitter.com/65dg7QmqCM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 29, 2023

Suárez nudged Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain out of the way before running into the bumper of the No. 48 car of Alex Bowman on pit road following the cool-down lap. Suárez ran into the back of Bowman’s Chevy Camaro twice, before Bowman brake-checked the No. 99 car. The incident took place just feet away from a NASCAR official.

Suárez’s frustration was the result of the double-overtime restart, which saw him slip from inside the top-five to a 27th place finish. As the field entered Turn 1, Chastain bumped Bowman into his teammate, sending Suárez into Martin Truex Jr. The 2017 Cup Series champion’s No. 19 Toyota Camry flattened Suárez’s right-front tire. Bowman and Chastain, meanwhile, battled for position on the final lap of the race which was ultimately won by Tyler Reddick. Bowman finished third, while Chastain came in fourth.

The Trackhouse Racing teammates engaged in a heated exchange on pit road after the race.

“He (Suárez) is mad at me for being two rows back,” Chastain told reporters, via NASCAR.com. “He’s always mad at me. … I shouldn’t say that. He’s not always mad at me. He’s mad at me for a restart.”

Bowman later explained what happened between he, Chastain and Suárez.

“He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him,” Bowman said of Suárez. “I had the corner made. Only reason I was inside of the 99 was to protect from the 1. Then the 1 just hammered me in the corner, dumped me, then I ran into the 99, kind of cleaned him out.”

This story is developing…