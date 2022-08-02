NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway: Where to Buy Tickets, How to Watch at Home

Coming off a thrilling finish in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, the NASCAR Cup Series is heading north to Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is next up on the schedule, with just four races remaining before the playoffs begin in September.

Sunday’s matinee will be the 105th Cup Series race to emanate from the two-mile oval – as close as it gets to the “Motor City” in Detroit. Last year’s race at Michigan was the Kyle Larson show, although it didn’t end with the No. 5 car in victory lane. Larson led a field-high 71-of-200 laps from the pole position, but it was Ryan Blaney who stole the victory.

While points leader Chase Elliott comes in as the favorite, Michigan marks perhaps Blaney’s best shot to win for the first time this season. Blaney, who is second in points, has yet to win despite recording 10 top-10 and seven top-five finishes. He’ll need a victory to secure his spot in the playoffs and is +1200 to get it done.

Race Information:

Name: FireKeepers Casino 400

FireKeepers Casino 400 Date: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 Time: 4 p.m. (CT)

4 p.m. (CT) Location: Michigan International Speedway | Brooklyn, Michigan

Michigan International Speedway | Brooklyn, Michigan Distance: 200 laps

200 laps TV: USA

USA Weather: High 86, Low 70 | 50% Chance of Rain

High 86, Low 70 | 50% Chance of Rain Tickets: Available on mispeedway.com

IT'S RACE WEEK!



Ensure you're race day ready by reviewing our fan guide! Take a look at our entry policy to know what is and isn't allowed through the gates, download the NASCAR Tracks App, learn how to access your tickets, & more. — Michigan International Speedway (@MISpeedway) August 1, 2022

What to Watch For at Michigan:

The 2022 season has been as unpredictable as ever with it being the first to feature the Next Gen car. The new car promised an even playing field and has delivered thus far. 14 drivers have crossed the checkered line first, with just six drivers winning twice. Elliott is the only driver to win more than two – sitting at four victories this season.

It’s why Elliott has become the favorite to win just about every race, as well as the NASCAR Cup Series championship at the end of the season. Elliott has yet to win at Michigan in his career, but he’s come very close on many occasions. Elliott has 10 top-10 finishes in 11 starts at Michigan, including three-straight runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.

Could Sunday be the day Elliott’s No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 takes the checkered flag at Michigan? I guess we’re going to have to tune in to find out.