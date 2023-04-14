NASCAR Flashback: Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer Fight at Martinsville

If this year’s edition of Martinsville is anything like last year, we might see some fists flying. Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer traded blows last year. After the NASCAR Xfinity Series race last season, Gibbs had a few things to say to his competitor. Then it got physical.

When you’re racing for the win and for the $100,000 Dash For Cash prize, things get heated. It was a culmination of factors last year that led Ty Gibbs to piece up Mayer on pit road. For those that don’t know or forget, we’ll break it down real quick.

As the Martinsville race came to a close, Gibbs made a last-lap move. Mayer, needing to beat Gibbs to get the $100k prize, closed the door so to speak and put his bumper into Ty. Long story short, neither of them got what they wanted and Brandon Jones went on to win the race.

Ty Gibbs got a couple of solid jabs in before the crowd took both of them down. However, a year later, and seeing him leave his helmet on the entire time docks him a lot of points. If you’re going to swing on pit road, the helmet has to come off.

THE BOYS ARE THROWING DOWN pic.twitter.com/Ht9d574K80 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 9, 2022

In the aftermath of the fight, an official was injured. Mayer apologized for the incident and his team was fined, Gibbs was fined, and the two moved on from it. I’m sure they don’t like one another to this day, but Ty moved up to the Cup Series. So, it won’t really matter much.

Also, shoutout to Mayer for doing an interview after the fact, with a black eye and a cut on his face, he said the punches were weak. That’s how you react after a big NASCAR fight. Give your opponent no credit!

Ty Gibbs Finding His Groove in Cup Series

So, a year after the Martinsville fight, the two drivers are on different paths. Of course, for Ty Gibbs, the move to the Cup Series likely happened a year or two sooner than expected. If 23XI Racing doesn’t sign Tyler Reddick for 2024 causing RCR to focus on landing Kyle Busch, which pushed Reddick to 23XI a year sooner, then Ty would likely be in the Xfinity Series this year.

However, after winning a championship in his first season, what else does he have to prove? We know that he has the last name. That is something that has been in NASCAR since the beginning. Families create dynasties and traditions.

It turns out, Gibbs is ready for the move. He hasn’t won a race this year. He might not win a race all year long! However, he has posted four straight top-10 finishes ahead of Martinsville, a track he enjoys racing at.

Ty Gibbs is leading Noah Gragson by a lot in the Rookie of the Year race. His last four races were P9, P9, P9, and P10 coming at a superspeedway (Atlanta), road course (COTA), short track (Richmond), and a dirt track (Bristol Dirt). Is a career-best finish around the corner for Gibbs?