NASCAR at Fontana Ratings Dominate Sports Weekend

The final NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, this past Sunday was a hit.

The first victory of the Kyle Busch era with Richard Childress Racing brought in 4.315 million viewers with a 2.48 rating. Peak viewership occurred from 6:45-7 p.m., with 5.224 million tuned in. Those numbers made the Pala Casino 400 the most-watched sports event of the weekend, topping the 3.5 million who watched the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks Sunday.

The number, however, was 6% off the pace of last year’s race in Fontana, which drew 4.570 million viewers. In addition, Sunday night’s postponed Xfinity Series race had 446,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating. Still higher than the first LIV Golf event of the 2023 season on The CW.

LIV Golf kicked off the season at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico, recording a Saturday overnight rating of 0.2 on The CW. “World’s Funniest Animals,” which aired on The CW later in the day, garnered more viewers than the Saudi-backed series, per Golf Digest.

Kyle Busch Goes to Victory Lane in 2nd NASCAR Cup Series Race of 2023 Season

Busch raced his No. 8 Chevy Camaro to victory lane after a dominating performance. The win marked Busch’s 19th consecutive season with at least one Cup Series triumph — breaking a tie with Richard Petty for the all-time record.

“I think it ranks high just because it ranks to the fact of I can do it,” Busch told Fox Sports after the race. “I never doubted myself, but sometimes you do. You kind of get down on it, you wonder what’s going on and what’s happening and you put yourself in a different situation and you’re able to come out here and reward your guys. It’s not about me always winning, but it’s about the guys. I’ve been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career, so it’s awesome to be able to reward them.”