This Easter weekend we are going to be treated to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol and the NASCAR odds have a clear favorite. Last year the Bristol Dirt Race was the first Easter race since 1989. NASCAR felt it was a success and decided to bring it back.

What is better than NASCAR on Easter? I know that The Masters is starting, but dirt race action in the Cup Series sounds a lot more exciting. A nice slice of brisket or smoked ham with mashed potatoes, green beans and more… it only gets better with the Truck and Cup Series sliding dirt on TV.

There are a number of NASCAR Cup Series drivers that find themselves near the top of the Bristol Dirt Race odds. To no one’s surprise, many of the favorites are former dirt racers themselves.

Kyle Larson is the favorite. Why wouldn’t he be? He’s the best dirt racer in the Cup Series. No matter what vehicle he’s in. He hasn’t won on the dirt in NASCAR yet, but it feels like it is coming. Larson is listed low at 5-1 odds.

Right after Larson is another dirt racer that had this one in the bag until Turn 4 last year. Tyler Reddick is listed at 6-1 odds. He’s followed by Christopher Bell, another dirt racer, at 7-1 odds.

To finish out the top five, we have Chase Briscoe, who wrecked Reddick at the end of last year’s race, at 9-1 odds. Right behind him is the man who stole the show last Easter, Kyle Busch. Rowdy is slated at 10-1 odds to repeat at Bristol on the dirt.

Superman’s Bristol Dirt Odds

One thing that is great about the Bristol Dirt Race has to be the dirt ringers. We have seen teams pick road course ringers in the past. Could we start to see moves like Kaulig Racing is making this weekend?

Jonathan “Superman” Davenport is a late-model dirt legend. He won over $2,000,000 in prize money last season. Now, the Lucas Oil Dirt racer is in the Cup Series and Truck Series races.

Davenport is going to get a practice session and some quality qualifying sessions. Starting order will be decided by a series of qualifying races. If Davenport gets the hang of that Next Gen car, be careful. The 66-1 longshot is in the middle of the pack of the Bristol Dirt odds.

With two opportunities to make a name for himself on the biggest stage, Superman is going to be one to watch. Don’t be shocked if you see him pull off a top-10 finish or better. He’s that good.