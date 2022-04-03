NASCAR: Former Driver Peyton Sellers Makes Jump to SRX

Peyton Sellers, who is a former NASCAR Weekly Series camp, will be behind the wheel for a June 25th race at South Boston Speedway. Sellers, who is a native of Danville, Va., knows the South Boston track quite well as he’s won there six times in his career. The Superstar Racing Experience made the announcement on Saturday. Sellers won the 2021 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship.

NASCAR Former Driver Peyton Sellers Will Be Part of SRX Race

“It’s very humbling for sure,” Sellers said in an interview. “I cherish it and enjoy it even more because I realize how hard they are to come by. I realize how fortunate I have been able to race as long as I have and still be competitive. A lot of guys my age changed directions and just lost that confidence to do it week after week, and I’m still able to do it.”

The career of Petyon Sellers goes back to him running Limited Sportsman cars in North Carolina in 2001. Sellers won Rookie of the Year honors in 2002. His 2005 Dodge Weekly Series title and was as a former Richard Childress Development driver. These days, Advance Auto Parts now sponsors the Weekly Series races. We get more from Front Stretch.

But he left competitions in the higher series back in 2015. Sellers still owns and drives for his team, Sellers Racing, in the Weekly Series. So, the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience, or SRX, season starts on Saturday, June 18, at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Races will be carried on CBS.

We do have more NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series news for you. Let’s talk about Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania for a bit.

Jennerstown Speedway Welcoming Advance Auto Parts Weekly There

The track has not been a part of NASCAR since 2006. That’s when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour held races at a track that, at that time, was in bad shape. But turn that clock forward some years.

Sixteen years later, the historic half-mile track is coming back into play. On May 7, Jennerstown Speedway opens its doors as part of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for our fans and drivers to showcase the Jennerstown success to the entire country,” Bill Hribar, Jennerstown Speedway general manager, has said. “Additionally, we felt the timing was right to bring Jennerstown back to its NASCAR roots, opening up marketing opportunities for both the track and drivers as well as allow the drivers to compete back on the national level.”

Meanwhile, here are some thoughts from NASCAR managing director Brandon Igdalsky. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Jennerstown Speedway back to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series family of tracks,” Igdalsky said.