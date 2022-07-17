NASCAR: Four-Car Accident Brings Out Caution Flag Early at New Hampshire

The yellow flag started waving just six laps after the green dropped during NASCAR‘s Ambetter 301 race at New Hampshire. A four-car accident on Lap 6 brought the caution out.

The accident occurred when Ty Dillon got into the side of Justin Haley. Dillon couldn’t get control of his No. 42 car, over-corrected and resulted in a four-car collision.

Others involved in the accident included Josh Bilicki, B.J. McLeod and Alex Bowman. Below is the video of the first incident from New Hampshire during Sunday’s race:

The track at New Hampshire presents plenty of challenges for drivers, but a collision just six laps in means multiple drivers saw their days cut extremely short. It has to be extremely frustrating to potentially see your race end after just a few miles.

Martin Truex Jr. was the pole-sitter to start the Ambetter 301 and has been dominant early on the track.

It’s a Busy Week for Ty Dillon’s NASCAR Career

Ty Dillon’s day ends early at New Hampshire and it comes at an unfortunate time for the driver. He recently announced on Twitter that he and Petty GMS Motorsports are mutually parting ways at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The driver of the No. 42 spent just one season with the team.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year,” Dillon wrote. “However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I’m looking forward to what is next in the future.”

“We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS.” the team said in a statement. “As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to victory lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future.”

After a strong start to the Cup Series (nine top-20 finishes in the first 14 races), Dillon has struggled on the track. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old driver, those issues continued at New Hampshire.