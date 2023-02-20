NASCAR on FOX Makes Major Broadcast Announcement on Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick

Some big names will be joining the broadcast booth for NASCAR on FOX in the coming weeks. Both Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick will make appearances over the next four races.

FOX announced Sunday that Stewart will be a guest at Fontana and Atlanta, the next two races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Then, Patrick will join the crew for races at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, bringing plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth. In 2020, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Patrick participated in 191 NASCAR Cup Series races during her professional career, which spanned seven years. She earned seven top-10 finishes behind the wheel.

NASCAR returned to Florida for the Daytona 500 over the weekend. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took home the checkered flag in the Great American Race.

Tony Stewart Returning to Full-Time Racing

Though Tony Stewart stepped away from full-time racing for a time, he’s got the itch to get back behind the wheel. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion plans to run a full circuit again … but this time in a slightly different vehicle.

Stewart plans to run a full-time schedule for the NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster circuit. He’ll be part of McPhillips Racing and will be sponsored by Mobil 1. He released a statement recently.

“We’ve been working on putting this package together with the McPhillips family to expand on what we did at Las Vegas last year and get back in the seat,” Stewart said, per the Associated Press. “I want to keep learning about the sport and have the opportunity to go compete more this year with a team I really enjoy.”

Stewart makes his first appearance for the NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster circuit on the first weekend in March. He’ll participate in Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

The event runs March 1-5.