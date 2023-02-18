NASCAR on FOX Team Talks Parallels Between Ryan Newman Daytona Crash, Damar Hamlin

NASCAR fans were reminded of Ryan Newman’s near-devastating crash in the 2020 Daytona 500 when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game last month.

That included NASCAR on FOX announcer Mike Joy, who like ESPN‘s Joe Buck, was dealt a difficult hand when Newman crashed while leading “The Great American Race” on the final lap.

“It’s a very difficult, and a very thin, tightrope that we walk in those situations. Just as happened in the NFL,” Joy recently told Awful Announcing. “I think that group did the very best they could given the scant amount of information they had. And maybe some of the conflicting reactions from people down on the field. It’s the toughest thing you do in sports broadcasting, having to turn that corner from broadcasting a sports event to being at the center of a news story like that.”

It took 15 minutes for officials to extract Newman from his car before transporting him to the Halifax Medical Center. Newman suffered a bruised brain as a result of the crash. Hamlin, meanwhile, was administered CPR on the field and then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He spent nine days in the hospital before being released to continue his recovery at home in Buffalo.

Mike Joy Discusses Ryan Newman, Damar Hamlin Incidents

Joy said that once something of that magnitude happens, a sports broadcast turns into a breaking news story.

“When you have something of that magnitude, as our long-time producer Barry Landis has always told us, ‘This stops being a sports telecast and becomes a breaking news story,” Joy said. “From that moment on, you are working for that athlete’s family. And you’re no longer telling the tale of the race, because the race suddenly is not that important, you’re working on that news story.”

Among the challenges of covering such an incident, Joy said is finding the right words and tone to use.

“You have to set parameters of ‘What is likely to have happened here? What is the best-case outcome? What is the worst-case outcome?’ And you try to find something that doesn’t exceed either one of those,” Joy said. “And you have to come up with words that explore those possibilities without guessing or speculating. You can’t be way, way positive, because you don’t know if the driver’s hurt. You can’t be way, way, somber, because you don’t know if he’s hurt, how badly he’s hurt.”

NASCAR on FOX colleague Larry McReynolds said that ESPN‘s coverage of Hamlin’s medical emergency made him proud of what he and his teammates did following Newman’s crash.

“It was very difficult. We were absolutely flying by the seat of our pants,” McReynolds said. “And sitting here at my house and watching the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals and what ESPN was going through, it actually made me reflect back on that a lot. And it made me proud of what Shannon [Spake] and Jamie McMurray and myself actually did.”