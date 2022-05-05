NASCAR Goodyear 400: How, When To Watch Sunday’s Race at Darlington

This week there are going to be throwbacks. So, fans are wondering how to watch this week’s NASCAR race in Darlington at the Goodyear 400. The track is going to look beautiful as these throwbacks in each of the series this weekend zip around. However, the Cup Series has to have the best throwbacks out there.

How to Watch NASCAR at Darlington

When: Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 PM EST

Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 PM EST Where: Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina

Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Prerace: NASCAR coverage on FS1 will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday

It’s the track that is Too Tough to Tame! Green flag waves at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. It is also the home of one of the best races of the year with the throwback schemes and the entire day being sponsored by Goodyear. A pairing as old as the sport itself, virtually. NASCAR and Goodyear. Outsider’s own Marty Smith touched on this weekend’s schemes and as a huge fan of the sport himself, it’s safe to say he approves of these designs.

Among the throwbacks already revealed have been Jeff Gordon’s old flames scheme, Marty Robbins’ 777 car, an old Mark Martin scheme, and more. However, there are going to be two cars on the track that will look better than the rest. It was hard to decide which scheme would be the best of them all… then Trackhouse Racing came out with their designs for the No. 1 and No. 99.

Can you say, Coca-Cola polar bear? Because that’s what Trackhouse is bringing back to the track this weekend. Those old Dale Jr. and Dale Sr. Coke schemes that they raced in the late 1990s are back. Just as beautiful as you remember them, too. Check that out below.

2 NASCAR Hall of Famers, 1 iconic brand. The past and the present collide this weekend in Darlington.@CocaColaRacing | @DaleJr | @Daniel_SuarezG | @RossChastain pic.twitter.com/IIW9XIzyVx — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 3, 2022

This season has been highlighted by the success that this new team is having. Especially driver Ross Chastain who is tied for the most wins on the season and he has the most top-5 finishes by two whole races already. If he continues his winning ways, then it isn’t crazy to think that he could compete for a championship this year. The Next Gen cars are leveling things out and leaving it to the talent of the drivers and crews.

Who is Willing to be Daring at Darlington?

NASCAR is all about the big moments and taking advantage at the right time. When you notice someone pushing up too hard on the guy in front of them, maybe you back off, wait for the spin-out, then speed through it. Darlington can be a hard track to keep your car going straight on. So, we might see some collisions on the 1.3-mile track.

Who is going to be daring enough to win at Darlington? There are a number of drivers that have won this year. Chase Elliott made sure it wasn’t all that close at the end of last week’s race. Can he repeat? Or, will it be another driver that emerges for their first win of the season?