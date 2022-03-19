NASCAR: Hailie Deegan Gives Update After Frightening Fire During Camping World Truck Series Race

If you were watching the NASCAR Truck Series race then you will be happy to know Hailie Deegan is okay after that fire on pit road. Things can get tense when a fire is involved on the track. Deegan and her No. 1 Ford F-150 took some early damage on lap 7. That helped end her day early after causing more issues.

A fire on pit road for Hailie Deegan's No. 1 machine. pic.twitter.com/kIfnSuFS9b — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 19, 2022

In three races this season, Deegan has finished with two DNFs. This was the second week in a row after suffering a DNF in Las Vegas. So, what happened? And, how do Hailie and her team respond after another disappointing result? Well, this tweet from the driver herself gives us a bit of insight.

So, the good news, she’s alright. The fire was a little scary to see on the TV, just imagine being in the middle of it all while it’s happening. The thing that stinks the most about the DNF is that her truck was running really well and she had raced great early on. She moved up a bunch of spots over the course of just a handful of laps or so.

Now, there are going to be a lot of folks that are not going to be happy with Colby Howard and the 91. There was early contact that basically led to all of this, and it wasn’t all that clear why it went down. One of the best things about this situation was seeing the fan support that the 20-year-old driver got from so many on social media.

Although her day was ended early, one young driver secured their first win in the Truck Series. That’s the dichotomy of racing, the good and the bad.

NASCAR Truck Races Sees Hailie Deegan Fire, Corey Heim Win in Same Day

While it wasn’t a great day for the Ford Performance driver, Toyota added another win to their Performance team. Corey Heim claimed his very first win in the NASCAR Truck Series and it was a big one. He took some help from his KBM teammate, John Hunter Nemechek. The new Atlanta track already gave us some excitement and a brand new win.

So, when the Xfinity Series and then the Cup Series take to the new track, what will we see? Hopefully, it’s clean racing the whole way. No need to have some bad driving get in the way of a beautiful new track and some fast racing. However, expect there to be wrecks. These cars are going to be low to the ground, racing tight in packs, and going fast as hell.

For Hailie Deegan, it’s on to the next one. She has been driving well this season and will get a chance to have a fast finish. Just need her to get some respect from her fellow drivers on the track.