NASCAR Hall of Fame & Martinsville Speedway to Unveil 75th-Anniversary Exhibit

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Martinsville Speedway are planning to unveil an anniversary exhibit for the famed track’s 75th year. This track also has nicknames like “The Augusta National of Racetracks.” It will receive honors from the Hall of Fame on April 5 in Charlotte, N.C. You can find Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va. This track also goes by the “Half Mile of Mayhem.”

NASCAR Plans 75th Anniversary Exhibit For Martinsville Speedway

This is the only race track that has been on the NASCAR circuit since it began in 1948. The NASCAR Hall of Fame will honor the history and legacy of this track. And the NASCAR 75h anniversary exhibit will be the first-ever one to honor a speedway.

A press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony are being held. That will pay homage to Martinsville Speedway’s impact on NASCAR. It will take place at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. Dale Inman and Richard Petty, who has the record for most wins at Martinsville with 15, are planning to be there.

Ceremonies will take place on April 5 at 10 a.m. They are happening in advance of the Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway from April 7-9. We get more from MyFox8.

H. Clay Earles Founded The Famed Speedway Back In 1947

H. Clay Earles becomes the track’s founder in 1947. Martinsville Speedway has a distinctive paperclip look. It also has Norfolk Southern Railway behind the backstretch. The 75th-anniversary exhibit from NASCAR should be something to see.

Meanwhile, this is the only track to host NASCAR Cup Series races since its inception in 1949. It was paved in 1955 and remains the shortest on the Cup Series schedule at .526 miles.

“Since the first race won by Red Byron in 1947, Martinsville Speedway has been home for our family and generations of NASCAR fans,” Clay Campbell, Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Region, NASCAR, and Martinsville Speedway President, said. “We are proud that the completion on the track and the authentic fan experience from the first race to today remains the cornerstones of Martinsville Speedway.” We get more from Speedway Digest.

Petty said, “I’ve been coming to Martinsville since 1949 when NASCAR held its first Cup race. I don’t remember the hot dogs starting that early but racing definitely did. I consider Martinsville to be our home track since it’s right up the road from the house. (And) I always enjoy coming here and seeing who will take home the next clock.” Drivers who win at Martinsville will get a trophy in the shape of a Grandfather clock. It’s tradition.

Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director, says, “The NASCAR Hall of Fame is honored to have the opportunity to help celebrate Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary next season.” His comments are from last October.