NASCAR: Harrison Burton To Sport Dad Jeff’s Exide Paint Scheme at Darlington Throwback Race

This year with NASCAR heading to Darlington once again for the Throwback Race, Harrison Burton will rep a familiar paint scheme. There have been some other schemes released already. We’ve seen what William Byron is going to be driving at the track Too Tough to Tame. If you used to love that old No. 99 Exide scheme, then this is going to be a good reveal for you.

Over on Twitter, NASCAR released a photo of the scheme. While Harrison doesn’t drive the 99 like his dad Jeff did, they got this thing as close as they could.

While a lot of the throwback schemes are really cool, this one is extra special. Seeing that father-son connection on the throwback scheme is really cool and should be great for fans watching at home and in the stands. It’s going to be a little ways away still until Darlington. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about these cars.

What makes this year’s throwback in Darlington so great is for one, Goodyear is back as the sponsor. Two, it’s Next Gen cars doing this for the first time. So, it’s extra special seeing the old and the new colliding like this at a track as legendary as The Lady in Black.

This season hasn’t been going great for Burton. He’s trying to find his footing in his first full season in the Cup Series. In his last race at a Superspeedway, he wrecked and flipped in the Daytona 500. However, each week is another opportunity for the 21-year-old.

He might find success this weekend at Talladega. Or, he might do it two weeks after in Darlington. Young drivers, including rookie Austin Cindric, have found success this season and found checkered flags.

Harrison Burton Hopes Darlington Goes Well in Father’s Paint Scheme

If things don’t turn around for Burton, then the season may be lost. However, that’s not always a bad thing. The DEX Imaging driver is learning a lot on these tracks. As a young driver, every race is a chance to figure things out and improve. Even if the wins aren’t coming now, the 4-time Xfinity Series race winner will surely find success sooner or later.

If it doesn’t happen in the Talladega race, Harrison Burton will have to look forward to Dover and Darlington in that throwback paint scheme. He was the 2020 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year and as the first driver born in the 2000s to compete in the Cup Series, he has already made history in NASCAR.

As the season moves forward, will we see Burton improve his place in the Cup Series? Perhaps. There have been a number of young guys that have found success with the Next Gen car. The playing field is certainly leveled. So, what do you think, Outsiders? Is that No. 21 Ford Mustang going to get the job done this season? Or will it be more of a learning experience for the son of Jeff Burton?