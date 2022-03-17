NASCAR & Hendrick Motorsports Announce New Venture for Special Next Gen Stock Car

The NASCAR Next Gen car has been a major point of conversation early in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. As drivers continue to get used to the new car. Folks have been wondering about the future of the Next Gen cars. Well, NASCAR & Hendrick Motorsports have announced a new venture for a special Next Gen stock car. Specifically, this special car will be used in the international scene. Indeed, the Camaro ZL1 car will be used for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2023.

Huge Announcement for NASCAR & Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said, “From the early days of NASCAR, it was important to my father that we played a visible role in international motorsports, and there is no bigger stage than the 24 Hours of Le Mans.” The stage is set for the new car to debut in 2023. He continued, “In partnering with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear, we have the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR history. We look forward to showcasing the technology in the Next Gen car and putting forward a competitive entry in the historic race.”

It’s a new technology in the new Next Gen cars. It’s also going to be quite the showcase. It will take place on the international scene at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2023. Everyone involved is excited about the prospects and what is to come with the Next Gen car.

Rick Hendrick said, “Participating in one of the truly iconic events in auto racing and representing NASCAR and Chevrolet on the world stage is a privilege.” It is a huge opportunity for Hendrick Motorsports. Also the team at large. He continued, “Jim deserves tremendous credit for having the vision for the project, and we thank him for trusting our organization with the responsibility. Even though Garage 56 is a ‘class of one,’ we are competitors and have every intention of putting a bold product on the racetrack for the fans at Le Mans. It’s a humbling opportunity — one that will present an exciting challenge over the next 15 months — but our team is ready.”

Flat Tire Problems in Next Gen Car

There have been bumps in the road. It has not always been easy. Some drivers still have a lot of concerns about cars. However, recent tracks, like in Phoenix, have gained more positive results from drivers. One early concern was the flat tire problems by drivers. This was an adjustment for a lot of NASCAR drivers.

NASCAR VP of Officiating and Technical Inspection Elton Sawyer said, “There’s ongoing conversations in meetings to be able to get to a better place on that.” It’s a process. He added, “We made an adjustment last week at Auto Club Speedway to lead the drivers in and get them back to pit road. Our goal is not to put drivers out of the race. That’s not what we want.”

It’s an adjustment. It will take time. However, there is all sorts of reasons for optimism in NASCAR and the Next Gen cars.