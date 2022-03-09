NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports Unveils Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet Ahead of Phoenix

Days before the next NASCAR Cup Series race at the Phoenix Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports unveils No. 48 Chevrolet, which belongs to driver Alex Bowman.

In a post on Instagram, Hendrick Motorsports shared a video of Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet for the upcoming NASCAR race in Phoenix. “We’re headed west this week with some four-legged allies but our side!”

NASCAR reveals that Alex Bowman and Ally have teamed up to donate a combined $4,800 each week to Best Friends Animal Society, and a local network partner in the race market. If Bowman wins the NASCAR race in Phoenix, Ally is increasing the donation to $10,000. This week Bowman, and Ally will be donating the proceeds to Barnhouse AZ, which is located in Peoria, Arizona.

For his part, Alex Bowman took to his Instagram account to share a snapshot of the car he is driving at the NASCAR race in Phoenix. “Paw prints on my car? Sign me up. Pumped to have Best Friends Animal Society back on the Alley 48 this week at the home track. Let’s get back to VL and Save Them All.”

The new Hendrick Motorsports’ design for the Phoenix race comes just days after Alex Bowman won the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. The latest win was #7 of his racing career.

Alex Bowman Talks Pressure During the 2022 NASCAR Season

Following his win at the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 race last weekend, Alex Bowman opened up about the pressure he is experiencing during the 2022 racing season.

When asked how much weight off his shoulders is a win like the Pennzoil 400 like, Alex Bowman said, “Yeah. Especially with how we started the year. Obviously, Daytona and Fontana didn’t go for us. Happy to be able to get a win this early. The strength of the Hendrick cars this early has been great. There’s so many unknowns this year. There’s a lot going on. Excited to have the rest of the year to keep dialing these things in and be ready for the Playoffs.”

When asked if there are any other NASCAR drivers that surprised him during the race, Alex Bowman stated, “Erik [Jones], I think surprised a lot of us being as fast as he was. I don’t mean that as him not being a capable race car driver or Dave [Elenz] not being a good crew chief. I’ve worked with Dave in the past. I think Dave is a phenomenal crew chief. That’s a car that, historically, hasn’t been there. Really cool to see that. I think that’s what this new car is all about. Int was cool to see the 43 back upfront with all the history behind that car.”