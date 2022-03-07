NASCAR: Here Are the Biggest Takeaways from Hickory Motor Speedway Opening

NASCAR took to the Hickory Motor Speedway opening weekend and it was a fantastic start. Connor Hall took a victory at the NASCAR Home Track. The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race was held in Newton, N.C. Well, Hall proved to be Mr. Saturday Night on the .363-mile paved oval track. Let’s get more about this fantastic night of racing from NASCAR.com.

At A Glance

NASCAR Weekly Series kicked off with the opening of Hickory Motor Speedwday.

Connor Hall took the checkered flag in winning 40-lap Late Model races.

Gary Ledbetter and Charlie Neill also posted race victories on Saturday night.

NASCAR Hickory Motor Speedway Opening Weekend Roars to Life

For this NASCAR driver, Hall broke the track record (14.390 seconds) in qualifying. He also won both 40-lap Late Model races. But this happened to be his first run there. He is in a new car for 2022. So, the Hampton, Va., native just made his mark known on the twin 40-lappers. It was Hickory’s opening night.

Hall had to fight his way to the front in the second race. That was after an inversion of the top eight to start the event, but that wasn’t an issue. “We definitely had a very blessed night,” Hall said. “It takes so much to make this happen, whether it’s the dollars or the effort, the hours, the people. Most important, more than anything, I have the people.”

Connor Hall Wil Be Running In CARS Tour All Season Long

The NASCAR driver will run in the CARS Tour this season. And it will bring him back to the Hickory track on March 26. But let’s go beyond the Late Models. There were two other NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series points-paying divisions in action at Hickory: the Heritage Finance Street Stocks and the Renegades.

So, Gary Ledbetter took the checkered flag in the Street Stocks race with a dominating performance. And, Charlie Neill won the Renegades event.

This year at Hickory, more weekly racing will take place through October. The track will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series through October. The track’s “Big 10” events, which kicked off on Saturday night, will finish up with the Weekly Series championship night — with double points for all divisions — in September. Looking to watch the action? Well, you can do so live from Hickory on FloRacing.

Now, if you are looking for heavyweight NASCAR Cup Series drivers, then you are in luck. They are finishing up a southwestern states tour this coming Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Alex Bowman will be taking a victory from Las Vegas over there, too. You can catch that race on FOX Sports this weekend.