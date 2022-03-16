NASCAR: Here’s How the Next-Gen Mustang Came Together

In May of last year, Ford unveiled its 2022 NASCAR Next-Gen Mustang. Though fans got a glimpse of the mock-up stock car race around a digital track, they had to wait almost an entire year before seeing the real thing in action. When the Daytona 500 finally came, however, the updated vehicles didn’t disappoint.

This year’s Cup Series marked a new era for stock car racing, with all three NASCAR OEM partners, Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota, introducing impressive updates to their vehicles.

More than two years in the marking, the 2022 Ford Mustang comes with a complete redesign, including a smaller greenhouse area and a shortened rear deck. When creating the new Mustang, the Ford Motor Company design team aimed to create a car closely resembling the Mustang production model, giving it proportions reminiscent of the classic coupe.

The Mustang’s immaculate exterior styling is just the beginning. Unlike models of the past, the Next-Gen Mustang was built with the future in mind. The Ford stock car is capable of adapting to the technological advances in discussion, such as the use of a hybrid or electric powertrain.

Other notable updates include an independent rear suspension, five-speed sequential gearbox, symmetrical body shape, and 18-inch tires with forged aluminum wheels. In addition, a number of enhanced safety features were introduced.

NASCAR COO Interested in Electric Next-Gen Cars

Speaking of possible technological advances, new NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell gave his thoughts on the addition of an electric car series to the NASCAR line-up. “We are exploring some opportunities around an exhibition series in that space,” O’Donnell said. “And as everyone knows, there’s a huge push across all of our [original equipment manufacturer] partners. So it’s important for us to explore that space. I think there’s a lot of interest from our current partners to be part of that.”

The COO says that his vision for NASCAR includes a more diverse selection of events in any given NASCAR weekend. “We look at NASCAR as a place where, in an ideal world, we’ll be all things to all people,” the COO said. “So if you went to a NASCAR event weekend, you could see whatever type of technologies you wanted throughout a race weekend.”

“But for us, the race has to be entertaining,” O’Donnell continued. “Our fans, they love noise. They love the sound, the feel of racing. So if we’re going to get into the electric space, I promise you, it will be entertaining. And it’ll be something that fits into our portfolio and something our fans will be proud of.”

“I’m not talking about all-electric. I’m talking about a hybrid system,” the COO concluded. “I think it’s something, obviously something that we’re exploring now with our existing three OEMs. The question is, what is it? What’s the timing of it?”