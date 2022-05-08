NASCAR: Here’s the Starting Lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series Race at Darlington

We are so close to the next Cup Series race. The NASCAR starting lineup for Darlington has been set and a familiar name is on top. It hasn’t been an easy season for Joey Logano, but that might be changing around at Darlington. The qualifying rounds were pretty intense and competitive. The track that is Too Tough to Tame claimed a couple of cars during practice as well.

Check out the list below for the top-10 in qualifying order. Logano is on the pole and Kyle Larson is set to take up a spot on the front row right after him.

1. Joey Logano – 28.805

2. Kyle Larson – 28.887

3. Christopher Bell – 28.958

4. Martin Truex Jr. – 29.048

5. Kyle Busch – 29.061

6. Kurt Busch – 29.077

7. Ryan Blaney – 29.106

8. Ross Chastain – 29.126

9. William Byron – 29.161

10. Tyler Redick – 29.193

Now, there will be some very interesting drivers down at the end of the field. Some experienced and likable drivers still might have a chance in order to win on Sunday. NASCAR drivers are big on starting lineups and Darlington is a track where it really matters at times. With the funny, egg-shaped oval, The Lady in Black is not easy to take on. Throw in starting from the rear and it’s that much worse.

Included in the rear are drivers Chase Elliott, who wreck in practice, Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick. If you would like to see the rest of the order for the race tomorrow, then check that out here.

Now, everyone knows it isn’t about where you start, it’s where you finish that counts. However, starting in the rear is not what Elliott, Hamlin, or Harvick would choose if they had the ability to choose. It will be a hard drive to the front.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Darlington Could Make for Interesting Results

Any time that you see drivers like Joey Logano and Kyle Larson up front in the starting grid, it’s safe to say that those two are going to have a good day. Logano has struggled this season, that’s for sure. His race in Darlington could change everything after he secured the pole position for Sunday afternoon’s race.

Then, Larson. He’s always dangerous no matter where he starts on the grid. He has an early-season win already at Fontana. So, will he be able to pull things together and claim another win? It’s been a great season of racing so far. New and old drivers have battled head to head and there has been a bit of a youth movement to the Cup Series and the Next Gen era.

When the race is given the green flag tomorrow, these drivers aren’t going to be thinking too much about the last two days. They are going to be thinking about how they can make the best of the situation and have the best race that they can out on the track. The question is, how many cars will The Lady in Black claim?