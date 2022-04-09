No matter where NASCAR goes, the weather is always a big question, and Martinsville is no different. Winter hasn’t let up yet. Although the calendar says that spring is here, the weather in many parts of the country has not reflected that change. Virginia is no different. It is going to be mild at best and likely a little cold with a wind blowing through during the race. Also, there might be a chance of rain.

NASCAR Weather at Martinsville

Start Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Weather at Start: 47 degrees with 8-9 MPH winds and a slight chance of light rain

47 degrees with 8-9 MPH winds and a slight chance of light rain Later in the Race : By 9 PM, 41 degrees 8-9 MPH winds, and overcast

: By 9 PM, 41 degrees 8-9 MPH winds, and overcast The early conditions of this race could lead to a slick track depending on how much rain falls if any

Early on, this race might have to deal with a little bit of light rain. Hopefully, it doesn’t make track conditions too slick and drivers can race through it until it stops. The air is going to be chilly and likely have a bit of a bite to it with the wind that will be blowing all night. Winter won’t let spring do its thing and that means fans in the stands are going to want to bundle up a little bit.

As long as the track conditions stay in decent order, this should be a fun night of racing. We saw a lot of drama in the Xfinity Series race last night. When those cars are racing under the lights, it’s hard to tell what is going to happen. These short tracks make things interesting as well. The entire field was wrecked at one point, and after the race was over, there was a fistfight involving Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer.

Hopefully, the firsts don’t start swinging tonight. Let’s keep the battle on the track and enjoy some good NASCAR. There will be more than a few drivers looking to take home the grandfather clock and add a big win to their 2022 season.

Kyle Larson Previews Martinsville

One of the drivers that will be looking for a win tonight is Kyle Larson. He has a win already on the year at the Auto Club Speedway. He is looking for another big race at the small track. The defending Cup Series champion opened up about the upcoming race at Martinsville.

“Yeah, I would love to somehow add my name to the list of winners at that historic race track,” Larson said. “To take home a grandfather clock would be amazing. So excited to get back there.

“It’s still Martinsville. It’ll be fun. It’ll be beatin’ and bangin’ and I’m sure [there will be] some tempers flaring at some point.”

You know he isn’t wrong about that temper thing. This race has already produced one fight and if the Cup Series gets as heated and physical as that race did, there might be some words exchanged at the least. Larson is super talented and should never be counted out for a win, no matter what the track is.