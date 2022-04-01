NASCAR: Here’s the Weather Forecast for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR is headed to Virginia and the weather forecast for Richmond is looking halfway decent, at least. It could be worse. While fans shouldn’t have to worry about any rain coming down during the races this weekend, they might want to bring a jacket to the track. It isn’t going to be all sunshine and heatwaves despite the fact that spring is trying its hardest to break through winter’s chill.

For those wondering exactly what to expect, it’s going to be a chilly morning on Saturday. However, daytime temperatures this weekend are going to reach into the mid-60s and the sun will be out enough to warm those in the stands.

Weather for Richmond Raceway

Saturday April 2: 61 degrees with sunshine and some clouds. Winds from the east between 5 and 10 MPH. Nighttime, 47 degrees, and cloudy skies. Winds will continue through the night. The Xfinity Series race should be fine on the track weather-wise. Fans might want a jacket.

61 degrees with sunshine and some clouds. Sunday April 3: 65 degrees and mainly sunny. Winds will pick up to between 10 and 20 MPH during the day Nighttime, 36 degrees with winds dying down a little bit but not much The Cup Series will have some winds whipping during the race. Fans should prepare for the wind.

65 degrees and mainly sunny.

The wind is going to be the worst part of the weather at Richmond. Fans will want to pack a decent jacket because even with decent temperatures, that wind can bite back. So, if you are planning on being at the track, plan accordingly. You don’t want to be out there with wind burns on your face and shaking in your seat.

The best news is not seeing any kind of rain in the forecast. Fans and drivers know that when there is rain, there are cautions and sometimes, early finishes. No one wants that to happen. However, it seems that the clouds won’t be around at all during this race. That will give the guys behind the wheel a chance to race and compete hard on the 0.75 mile track.

NASCAR Weather Forecast Looks Good for Richmond Weekend

This weekend is a big one. NASCAR is ready to start short track season and the weather forecast for Richmond looks like it will permit some good racing. There are two drivers that I’m paying close attention to this weekend, at least in the Cup Series. Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the last five races at Richmond. That’s really impressive when you think about it.

Meanwhile, there’s another driver that has yet to break through this season. Kyle Busch has had some fast runs and races but hasn’t finished the job. He is a six-time winner at Richmond and could be on his way to his seventh total. Other than that, it is likely to be a driver who has yet to win a Cup Series race. That is if the trend continues as it has been this season.

The weather looks good, the NASCAR competition looks great, and we can’t wait to see all the action this weekend.