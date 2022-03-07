NASCAR: Here’s What Drivers Said at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Yesterday’s NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway went all the way down to the wire with overtime needed to determine the winner. The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jeffy Lube was an intense and exciting race from the beginning to the end. It would be driver Alex Bowman edging out Kyle Larson in overtime to bring home the big win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the race in dramatic fashion, holding off the field in a two-lap sprint to the end to take the NASCAR Cup Series race win. Fans of the sport are still buzzing about what went down at the Las Vegas Speedway and so are the drivers.

Once the NASCAR race wrapped up, participating drivers shared their thoughts on the Las Vegas Speedway adventure. Alex Bowman credits his team for putting together a great plan that put him in the winner’s circle. Bowman says the victory is a team effort.

“This thing was so fast all day,” he says. “We just never really had the track position we needed to show it. Man, what a call by (crew chief) Greg Ives and the guys to take two (tires) there. Obviously, it paid off. Racing Kyle (Larson) is always fun. Got to race him for a couple of wins. We’ve always raced each other super clean and super respectfully. Just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year, so to come out here and get a win on a last restart deal is pretty special.”

NASCAR Returns to Las Vegas Speedway With a Thrilling Finish

Finishing in second place over the weekend was NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson. He too had an impressive showing at the Las Vegas Speedway taking the runner-up position behind Bowman, who is also his teammate.

“I was happy we made that call,’ he says. “It’s kind of what I wanted to do and when I heard them say we were taking two tires, I was pleased by it. The grip was surprising. I had a good grip there on two tires. I just got a little too focused on side-drafting him into (turn) three. Maybe if I could play it back again, I would try and just get a better arc and angle into three because when I got in there next to him, I just got really tight and had to lift out of the throttle.”

Third-place finisher Ross Chastain called his NASCAR experience at Las Vegas Speedway a “dream come true.”

“Yeah, it’s a dream come true,” he says. “This is what all the work is for. This is why we train and try to build our whole lives and careers once we realize we can race at this level, is to have race cars like that.”