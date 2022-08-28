NASCAR: Here’s Which 16 Drivers Made the Cup Series Playoffs

So, how about that regular-season finale, Outsiders? Now that the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are set, let’s look at the field.

Austin Dillon came out on top today. Of all the drivers that needed a win today, no one really saw the No. 3 coming out of the pack to claim the checkered flag. However, that’s the reality. There were some other consequences from today as well.

Check out this great graphic showing off all the drivers that made the field of 16. Take a look:

Introducing the 16 drivers who will compete for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fjsaleI3f1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 28, 2022

These drivers are set and ready to go when Darlington comes around next weekend. September 4 is the day and there are tickets already available. The Cook Out Southern 500 will be a great start to the postseason.

With Chase Elliott out front in the standings, he’s got a slight advantage in the playoff points standings. Just ahead of Joey Logano, Elliott likely feels good about his position. Of course, this field has five former Cup Series Champions in total. That means that about 30% of these drivers know what it takes to win.

Could we see Elliott and teammate Kyle Larson battle it out to see which will claim their second title of their career and of the 2020 decade? Or, is this going to be a year where Joey Logano or Kevin Harvick claim their second titles, proving these Fords can compete? Then there is the two-time himself, Kyle Busch. So many great drivers, so many possibilities.

Austin Dillon Bumps Martin Truex Jr. From Postseason

There was almost another Cup Series Champion in the Playoffs field — Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was battling the points all day. For a while, it looked like he would sneak past Ryan Blaney, but today had other plans. Blaney squeaked on by and will be rewarded for the consistency he showed earlier this year.

For Truex, the man with the most stage wins on the season will miss the playoffs. That’s a tough break. But in the win-and-you’re-in era, that’s how it goes. Everyone knew the deal when the season started and the drivers did their best in order to abide by it. Someone was going to have to miss out, though. This time, it was the No. 19.

Austin Dillon bumped Truex from the postseason with his win today. It took a whole morning start, further rain delays, a few sizeable wrecks during the race, and when you were least expecting it there was Dillon out front. What a day that many of these drivers will not forget for a very long time.