NASCAR Hits Kevin Harvick’s Team with Major Penalties Following Inspection

Following an R&D inspection on Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford Mustang, NASCAR is issuing severe penalties for a modified single source part. Basically, this is what Brad Keselowski was hit with earlier in the season. It more or less derailed his season in the points standings and he never recovered.

Now, it is Kevin Harvick and his team getting hit with 100 owner points, 100 driver points, and crew chief Rodney Childers is going to be fined $100,000. He will also be suspended for four races. NASCAR announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

After the race at Talladega, Kevin Harvick’s car was taken to the R&D center for a detailed inspection. Cars are chosen randomly for each race. Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. both had their cars inspected, and Truex passed.

We have seen this same story play out before in NASCAR this season. With the news coming out this Wednesday it will give Harvick and his team an idea of where they stand at the end of the season. Of course, Harvick is out of the playoffs, so it doesn’t matter that much.

Still, no one wants their team hit with a penalty, lose their crew chief, and have their crew chief pay a massive fine. When it comes to these single-sourced parts, NASCAR does not mess around. The thing is, whatever modification happened didn’t help much. The No. 4 finished in a distant P29. This will likely put Harvick at 16th place no matter what else happens this season.

Kevin Harvick Felt ‘Strange’ Leading Up to Announcement

Before NASCAR announced these penalties against the Stewart-Haas No. 4 team, Kevin Harvick gave a cryptic tweet. He is not known for being online all the time, but he is a good follow. When he gets going, it gets good. This was a tip of the cap just 10 minutes before the official announcement came out.

It has to hurt knowing that whatever was modified in the car didn’t help at all. No one likes to cheat, or accidentally cheat, and get worse, you know? Kevin Harvick has been at this a long time, he’ll likely brush this off and keep it moving.

Perhaps we will see Stewart-Haas appeal this decision.