NASCAR Honoring Heroic Delivery Driver Who Saved Five Kids From Burning House

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will commence Sunday with a special fan in attendance.

Nick Bostic, a pizza delivery driver, will be a scheduled guest for the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bostic made headlines on July 11 when he saved five children from a burning house in Lafayette, Indiana. Bostic told TMZ that NASCAR reached out and asked him to be apart of its race weekend.

“I got invited as a special guest,” Bostic said. “Now, I don’t know as far as what that means I’m not sure, but yeah, I’ll be there, so I hope to see everyone there. It’s going to be pretty neat.”

Bostic was driving through LaFayette on that July Monday night when he came across a home engulfed in flames. With no emergency vehicles present, Bostic decided to take matters into his own hands. He quickly rushed into the home where he led four kids to safety.

Bostic then realized there was a six-year-old girl trapped upstairs. After locating her, he jumped from the second-story window and used his body to break her fall. Bostic saved her life by doing so.

Nick Bostic Wants to Drive in NASCAR

Bostic said it’s always been his dream to be behind the wheel of a race car and is hoping that’s in store for him this weekend. While Bostic would be checking an item off his bucket list, he said he believes he might have a chance to impress NASCAR officials.

“If they could actually let someone like me have a go [behind the wheel], they’d find there’s a lot of undiscovered talent out there,” Bostic said. “Singers have shows like ‘The Voice’ to help them get discovered but there’s nothing like that for racing people.”