WATCH: NASCAR Honors Coy Gibbs with Touching Tribute Video

Tragedy struck the world of NASCAR earlier this year with the sudden passing of Coy Gibbs in November. He died just one day after his son, Ty Gibbs, claimed the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

On Wednesday, a month after Coy’s sudden death, NASCAR released a touching tribute video to honor the racing legend. It highlighted his career as a college football player, coach in the NFL, racecar driver and co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.

We remember the life and legacy of Coy Gibbs. pic.twitter.com/SVw8g5Bihq — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 7, 2022

Coy died at the age of 49. He spoke with reporters after Ty locked up the Xfinity Series title, saying how proud he was of his son.

“I’ve always got his back as a father,” Coy said of Ty, who faced backlash after spinning out teammate Brandon Jones at Martinsville. “Obviously, it’s heartbreaking to go through tough stuff. It’s actually more heartbreaking to watch him go through it. I don’t give a rip. I’m old and don’t care … To see your kid hurting, he knows he screwed up and to go through all that is tough. It’s tough as a parent for sure.

“Watching it today was, just to see his determination and I think he’s got skills and he’s determined, it definitely made me proud. My wife and I, we were both proud because he’s just hammered down and did his job and if he wants to do this for a living he’s got to learn how to do that.”

NASCAR World Mourns Loss of Coy Gibbs

The news of Coy Gibbs’ death shocked the NASCAR world. The 49-year-old died suddenly in his sleep before the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Multiple drivers released statements on the sad news.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch wrote. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbreaking.”

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” Denny Hamlin tweeted.

NASCAR also held a moment of silence before the final race to honor Coy.